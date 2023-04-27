Saturday night, a Citrus Springs man shot a juvenile in the stomach as he rode an ATV near the man’s home. The young boy was airlifted to the University of Florida’s Shands Hospital.
We reported the incident Tuesday morning. Where did we learn about this shooting? Not from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office but from various phone calls and Facebook chatter. The sheriff did not produce a news release or send us a report. We eventually got our information from the probable cause affidavit filed with the courts, which officers have to file after an arrest.
Had we not been notified by our readers, the public might still not know anything about the shooting.
The incident occurred Saturday. As I began to write this column on Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office had yet to release any information about the shooting. Not a word. No press release. No press conference. Not even a mention on Facebook, the office’s seemingly favorite means of conveying information.
Sheriff Mike Prendergast has a knack for public relations. He is good at it.
His office does a good job at keeping his Facebook page updated with stories about the good things his deputies are doing and other things you would expect to see on a government social media site.
But there is a difference between public relations and public information, particularly how it is performed by public servants.
A public relations professional seeks to put an organization in the best light possible. You know what I mean. Lots of smiles, happy people doing good deeds. A good public relations department doesn’t lie or twist the truth, it just keeps the emphasis on making things look good.
Public information is different. Sure, it has some similarities with public relations, but the mission is different.
A government public information officer in the Sheriff’s Office serves the public, not just the official they work for. They are public employees whose bosses are you. They are charged with responding to public records requests, requests for information about local crime and keeping the public informed about department matters, large and small.
I have been in the news biz for 40 years. I have even been a public information officer for a police department. I understand the difference between public relations and public information.
It puzzles me, having seen a dozen Florida sheriffs at work throughout my career, that we don’t receive releases about major traffic accidents or public safety events when they happen. I am also puzzled that our sheriff's website does not have a searchable database of arrests, like the majority of sheriffs do in Florida. The sheriff posts 10 days of arrests and then they are gone. Most sheriff’s offices allow you to search by date or by name.
Our readers call us regularly and ask about crime-related things they have seen going on in the community. Sadly, I have to politely point them back to the Sheriff’s Office.
A young person being shot in our county is a big deal. Something we should know about. Understandably, there are details that law enforcement can’t release while a crime is actively being investigated. How old are the kids? What was the condition of the young man who was shot in the stomach? I received lots of calls from readers asking for more information. So I asked the sheriff for answers in an email Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. I received an answer from one of the sheriff’s public information officers Wednesday at 5:03 p.m. that answered most of the questions. Keep in mind, this was four days after the teen was shot in the stomach.
One of the questions was why there was no public notification of the crime. The answer: “This was an isolated incident with no threat to the public – our main concern is always public safety first. However, this incident and arrest were published for public disclosure on our recent arrests page, as well as our crime map. No media conference was warranted for this incident.”
I’ll leave it up to you to decide if there was no public threat. A suspect shoots a teenager, is arrested and then released on bond. Those facts might be more interesting to the public in a way that a small mugshot with little explanation on a website and a dot on a map just doesn’t convey.
See for yourself. Go to the sheriff’s website. Take a look at the Recent Arrests feature and see if you can figure out that a man shot at juveniles riding ATVs by his house.
A well-run public information department answers questions from the media, even if it is to reply that there are some things you can’t say yet. But you reply as quickly as you can because you understand that when you disseminate information to the media more people receive important facts.
Not everyone in Citrus County is following the sheriff’s Facebook page. The more outlets a government agency uses to disseminate information, the better the public is served.
Recently, a juvenile was taken into custody for making a threat against Citrus Springs Elementary School. We have asked if the juvenile was charged with a crime. No answer from the sheriff on that incident, as well. You could imagine that parents and others would want to know the answer to that question.
When I first appeared on the job as Executive Editor, I asked to meet with the sheriff. He is an important member of the local establishment and I wanted to extend an invitation for him to write a weekly column and work on building a cooperative relationship.
At the meeting one of his high-placed officers looked at me and said, “You need to understand something. We don't work for you. We work for him,” pointing to the sheriff.
Last I checked, public employees work for the citizens of Citrus County.
As the editor of your hometown paper I have been trying my best to give the sheriff the benefit of the doubt on many fronts. I invited him to write a weekly column in our paper and he has been doing a great job with that. We publish many of his public relations posts about promotions and programs occurring in the department. That’s what we do and will continue to do.
There may be a good reason for the sheriff’s delay in releasing information about this case. But we deserve more than silence and delay when one of our young people is shot.
It is your community newspaper's job to point out, when necessary, when a public servant isn’t serving the public.
This is one of those times.
Jim Gouvellis is the executive editor of the Chronicle. You can reach him at jim.gouvellis@chronicleonline.com