Salvation Army update

In this May 13, 2022 photo, Major Hank Harwell, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army in Citrus County, stands in the corps' well-stocked kitchen in Lecanto, talking about the need for volunteer cooks to help with the ministry that serves hundreds of hot meals each week to Citrus County residents.

Starting next week, the feeding program will resume, thanks to a partnership with the Withlacoochee Technical College's Culinary Arts program.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

One of the things The Salvation Army is known for is feeding hungry people.

For years, volunteers with the local corps would load up hot meals into the organization’s mobile canteen and go out twice a week to set locations and serve food to anyone who showed up who needed or wanted a meal.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.