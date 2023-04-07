One of the things The Salvation Army is known for is feeding hungry people.
For years, volunteers with the local corps would load up hot meals into the organization’s mobile canteen and go out twice a week to set locations and serve food to anyone who showed up who needed or wanted a meal.
In December 2021, because of mechanical problems with the mobile canteen unit, the meal outreach program was put on pause so they could devote their time and resources to their Christmas-related programs for the community.
The plan was to start up again in January 2022, but the people who were going to do the cooking moved away.
That left Major Hank Harwell, Salvation Army in Citrus County Corps Officer, with a dilemma.
They had plenty of food to make the meals, volunteers to do the prep work in the kitchen and volunteers to load the meals onto the canteen twice a week and volunteers to serve the meals.
However, they didn’t have a person who knows how to cook for 300-plus people and who is willing to volunteer three or four hours every Monday in the Salvation Army kitchen, Harwell told the Chronicle in May 2022.
This week, Harwell announced that The Salvation Army will be resuming operations of the mobile canteen beginning the week of April 10.
Not the way they thought they would. Instead, The Salvation Army has made arrangements to team up with the Withlacoochee Technical College Culinary Arts program to provide the meals, which the agency will serve each week.
“We are very excited to work alongside WTC to resume this critical service that The Salvation Army has provided for many years,” Harwell said. “This has been a very frustrating experience for us, but we are grateful to be able to get back on track. We know that there are struggling families and individuals who looked forward to the hot meal we were able to provide.”
Starting April 10, the feeding program will begin a return to weekly feedings.
“We have the meal preparation component in place, but we still need volunteers to assist with serving at the feeding sites and cleanup afterwards,” Harwell said.
Days and times that meals will be served out in the community are still being finalized. The Chronicle will make that information known as soon as it is received.
For those who are interested in volunteering for this program, or any other volunteer opportunity, call The Salvation Army at 352-513-4960 or 352-461-9580. Email: hank.harwell@uss. salvationarmy.org.
The Salvation Army is at 712 S. School Ave, Lecanto.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.