Francis “Cowboy” Williams was once known as “Mr. Citrus County.” He instinctively understood how to relate to the people in the county, which made him a beloved local hero. He developed a reputation as a popular orator and became a well-known speaker across the state. As the young mayor of Inverness, and later Citrus County Clerk of Court, people agreed that he had a bright future at the state level. Williams was on a path that would have brought him to the pinnacle of power – until an investigation by a rival politician brought those dreams crashing down to earth.

Early life

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Cowboy Williams 1

Francis “Cowboy” Williams was once known as “Mr. Citrus County”
Cowboy Williams 2

Cowboy Williams and his wife
Cowboy Williams 3

The couple would remain at large until mid-August 1967, when Cowboy was arrested at the Tampa airport and brought to Sumter County for trial. He revealed that they had not absconded from the United States but had spent their time in Oregon on vacation.