Starting on February 1, Citrus Libraries will be launching the 3rd Annual Reading Tree campaign. This yearly February activity has quickly become a favorite of library lovers as yet another way to support the Citrus County Library System. Donations collected during this campaign will be exclusively targeted to expand the book collection at all five branch locations. This month-long celebration of libraries, books and reading begins on February 1, and will run through the end of the month.
What is a “Reading Tree” you ask? The CCLS Reading Tree is a visual representation of the collection as it “grows” daily, and how close we are to reaching our goal of 500 new books! Each branch has created a Reading Tree that will have hearts with donors’ names, and each heart equals one new book that will be added to the collection. Not only will the donors be featured on the Reading Trees, the name they designate will be honored with a special book plate on the first page of the donated book. Once the books have been added to the Citrus Libraries online catalog, anyone who donated will be able to search for their name and see “their” book pop-up.
Donating to the Reading Tree is a simple process. Head to your nearest branch and stop by the customer service desk. Once there, staff will assist you with completing the form for your cash or check donation. You can donate anonymously, in honor or memory of a loved one, an inspiring teacher or friend, or you can even list yourself! If you would like to donate, but can’t make it to the library, you can still participate! Simply go to citruslibraries.org and click on the “Reading Tree” image on the homepage and make your contribution online with any major credit card.
After you finish the donation process, the anticipation begins. It will take our team a few months to process all of the donations and get the books purchased. Once all of the items are received and ready, you will be notified via email. We hope to have all of the books available in the collection by late spring.
In addition to the Reading Tree promotion, the Friends of the Citrus County Library System (FOCCLS) will be hosting their Spring MEGA Book Sale in March. Proceeds raised from the sale, which runs Friday, March 10 – Monday, March 13, will come back to the libraries to support the collection and other programs and projects. If you’re closer to the Homosassa branch, the Friends of the Homosassa Library will be hosting their own 3-day book sale from March 30 – April 1. More information about both of the sales can be found at foccls.org and on the Homosassa Friends Facebook page, respectively.
To stay up-to-date on everything that is happening at the library, you can follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram. If you would like more information about the Reading Tree, please call your local branch or visit www.citrus libraries.org