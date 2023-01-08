The Priceless Journey resources

Originally, The Priceless Journey (TJP) nonprofit organization started with the book, “You Are Priceless,” the real-life stories of 22 women plus resources for other women to find help, hope and wholeness through the love of God for them.
The author of the book and TPJ founder, Sarah Malanowski, who uses the pen name Zoe Grace, quickly realized after distributing 50,000 book copies that she needed something faster, more cost-effective and easier to distribute.
“For the women we want to reach, not many are going to read a book,” she said, but they would read a booklet.
Now TPJ is producing booklets in the same format: real-life stories from women, with encouraging scriptures, stunning artwork and affirmations of worth and hope.
Titles include: “You Are Worthy,” “You Are Loved,” “You Are Fearless,” “You Are Priceless.”
They have one in Spanish, one in Chinese and one in Arabic in the works.
Also through the website, women can share their personal stories of abuse, addiction, rape, etc.
How you can help The Priceless Journey:
• Purchase booklets to keep on hand to give to women you encounter in your everyday life who you perceive need help.
Create a local fundraising event to benefit The Priceless Journey, such as a 5K run or a bake sale. Contact Ronnie Bogart.
• Attend an upcoming fundraising event:
“Unveiling the Story: Behind the Mask” formal masked gala event Saturday, April 22, 2023 at The Vault, 611 N Franklin St, Tampa. Contact Ronnie Bogart at ronnie@thepricelessjourney.org.
There will also be a dance event in June in Tampa, date not yet known.
“We're looking at ways to bring events to Citrus County,” Ronnie Bogart, TPJ spokeswoman and board member said.
