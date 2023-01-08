The Priceless Journey resources

The Priceless Journey booklets are available at www.thepricelessjourney.org

 Nancy Kennedy Chronicle Reporter

Originally, The Priceless Journey (TJP) nonprofit organization started with the book, “You Are Priceless,” the real-life stories of 22 women plus resources for other women to find help, hope and wholeness through the love of God for them.

The author of the book and TPJ founder, Sarah Malanowski, who uses the pen name Zoe Grace, quickly realized after distributing 50,000 book copies that she needed something faster, more cost-effective and easier to distribute.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.