Priceless journey

The Priceless Journey founder, Sarah Malanowski, and board member Ronnie Bogart, hope to bring awareness about sex trafficking and other abuses of women and girls. TPJ provides printed material resources that offer hope, healing and wholeness for broken women.

 Nancy Kennedy Chronicle Reporter

Fast forward to my 16th year. I gave birth to a baby girl, still just a baby myself, learning how to survive. I remember hoping that someone would come in and rescue me and give me a new life.

That someone showed up in a fancy car at the gas station. I remember how handsome he looked. It didn’t take much for him to get my attention.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Ruthie Schlabach

Schlabach

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.