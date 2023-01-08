The Priceless Journey founder, Sarah Malanowski, and board member Ronnie Bogart, hope to bring awareness about sex trafficking and other abuses of women and girls. TPJ provides printed material resources that offer hope, healing and wholeness for broken women.
Fast forward to my 16th year. I gave birth to a baby girl, still just a baby myself, learning how to survive. I remember hoping that someone would come in and rescue me and give me a new life.
That someone showed up in a fancy car at the gas station. I remember how handsome he looked. It didn’t take much for him to get my attention.
He told me I was beautiful. That’s all it took.
The next several weeks, he brought me to get pedicures and gave me expensive gifts. I thought it was the love I had been waiting for.
However, reality soon set in that he was a Romeo pimp grooming me for a new lifestyle.
I didn’t see it coming. That night I was forced to give myself to someone I didn’t know.
It led to years of trafficking…I pulled in more tricks than I can count. I gave the pimps what they wanted, and they kept me traveling around for the next buyer. — excerpt from “You Are Fearless” booklet by Zoe Grace.
That’s how easy it is for a woman — or a young girl — to become ensnared in sex trafficking, prostitution, addiction, abuse, despair.
The nonprofit organization, The Priceless Journey (TPJ), formed in 2017 to provide resources for women who have been abused, exploited and broken.
On Tuesday, at the Jan. 10 Citrus County Board of Commissioners meeting, TPJ founder Sarah Malanowski and TPJ board member, Ronnie Bogart, will be in attendance as the board acknowledges January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month with a proclamation.
“It’s an ugly subject, and I’m sure people don’t want to deal with it, but it’s happening all across the state of Florida and we can no longer be naive that it (won’t) happen in Citrus County,” said Chairman Ruthie Davis Schlabach, Commissioner, District 3.
In a statement to the Chronicle Schabach wrote: “As an advocate for human and labor trafficking awareness, I commend Sarah, Ronnie, Alan and The Priceless Journey for their work educating the community on the reality of this nationwide issue.
“I believe that maintaining strong partnerships with law enforcement, educators, and child advocates in Citrus County and in Florida, is key — to not only raising awareness, but also to finding local solutions to critical issues like human and labor trafficking.”
The Priceless Journey began with a book, “You Are Priceless,” written by Malanowski, who now uses the pen name Zoe Grace for TPJ booklets.
She had previously written a number of books and when she had finished her book for moms, “Make Your Moments Count,” she asked God, “What’s next?”
“That book was a collaboration of stories with other moms, and I really enjoyed the collaboration process and bringing other people’s voices to life,” she said.
She knew she wanted to do that again. She also knew that she didn’t want to write another book just for the sake of having another book on the shelf.
“What kept coming to mind — the women in the commercial sex industry and thinking of the many broken women who are on the stage stripping or on the streets as prostitutes…and the women in jail or in prison, many who have been told from childhood they’re not good enough or they were never wanted,” she said.
She reached out to a friend, Joyce Kelly, founder of the Tampa-based IAMFreedomGirl outreach ministry to women who work in the local strip clubs, and together they came up with the idea for the book, “You Are Priceless,” using the real-life stories of 22 women plus resources for women to find help, hope and wholeness through the love of God for them.
“We aren’t the ones who go into the strip clubs or other places; we provide resources and come alongside the ‘boots on the ground’ people,” Malanowski said.
Since 2017, more than 50,000 copies of the book have been purchased and given away.
Also in 2017, Ronni Bogart, a longtime dance instructor in Citrus County, closed her studio and she and her husband, Ryan, moved to Springfied, Missouri, to teach at a nonprofit Christian dance studio for two years before moving back to Citrus County.
When they moved back, Bogart didn’t want to open another studio, but she wanted to do something.
Through a mutual friend, Bogart and Malanowski, who lives in Pasco County, met.
One of the components of TPJ is dance, Bogart explained, and this mutual friend invited her to a dance show that was a fundraiser for TPJ.
Bogart said initially she was interested in helping with the dance part of TPJ’s ministry, but then got involved with publicity and public relations and now also sits on the board.
TPJ recently joined the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, so now the Pasco County-based nonprofit has a presence in Citrus County.
“We’ve been doing a lot of outreach to the (Citrus) county jail,” Bogart said.
Not that the women in the county jail are necessarily victims of sex trafficking, but that many of them are victims of abuse and brokenness and feelings of worthlessness, which eventually led to the crimes they committed.
“Trafficking is the area that gets the most notice, but broken people are broken by so many other things — domestic violence, addiction, having no self worth,” she said.
Bogart added that Citrus County has a lot of runaways, and that's a vulnerable population as targets for traffickers.
According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, since 2012 there have been eight reported and investigated cases, all of which were criminally unfounded, spokeswoman Brittney Carman said.
"Human trafficking, let alone sex trafficking, is not a prominent issue for us here in Citrus County," Carman said. "However, we still raise awareness on the issue, to make sure our citizens are educated on the signs of sex trafficking and what to do if they believe someone is being trafficked.
"We are very fortunate...that this specific crime isn’t occurring in our community where it is in others across the state and nation. Yet, our emphasis on educating our public on this crime remains a priority because people travel outside our safe community," she said. "So if one of our citizens happens to travel to a city, say during a Super Bowl game where victims are often targeted, we want to make sure they have all the tools necessary, to either ensure they don’t fall victim to common trafficking lures or that they can help those being trafficked by knowing the signs to spot and alerting law enforcement."
Likewise, The Priceless Journey seeks to educate the public to keep women from becoming victims.
"It's not just trafficking," Bogart said. "There's a lot of need for this ministry."