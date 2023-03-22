The Plantation on Crystal River

The parent company of The Plantation on Crystal River was one of two Florida resorts forced to pay $325,000 to the U.S. Department of Justice for “knowingly providing false information in support of a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness application.”

Kingwood Crystal River Resort Corporation and Kingwood Orlando Reunion Resort have agreed to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act (FCA) and the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act, according to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press release issued Tuesday.

