The parent company of The Plantation on Crystal River was one of two Florida resorts forced to pay $325,000 to the U.S. Department of Justice for “knowingly providing false information in support of a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness application.”
Kingwood Crystal River Resort Corporation and Kingwood Orlando Reunion Resort have agreed to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act (FCA) and the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act, according to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press release issued Tuesday.
Congress created the PPP in March 2020, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to provide emergency loans to small businesses suffering economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Act authorized businesses to seek forgiveness of the loans if they spent the loan funds on eligible expenses, such as payroll.
“There were lots of programs that became available quickly (during the pandemic) and we tried to take advantage of those,” Michael Mancke, general manager of The Plantation on Crystal River, told the Chronicle.
“The minute we found out there was some impropriety and we were aware of it, we worked with the DOJ to come up with an amicable solution, which we’ve done. We don’t feel like we did anything wrong in the process of getting the money out there.”
“Everything’s fixed and we put it all behind us,” he added.
Orlando Reunion and Crystal River, which are related but operate separate resorts, both received separate PPP loans, according to the DOJ.
The DOJ alleged Crystal River sought forgiveness of its PPP loan, in part, by certifying that it used a portion of it to pay wages of Crystal River employees.
Some of the employees to whom it claimed to have paid wages were actually Orlando Reunion employees whom Crystal River did not employ or pay, the DOJ said.
As a part of the settlement, Crystal River and Orlando Reunion agreed to pay $271,720 in damages and penalties under the FCA and $53,280 in civil penalties under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act.
“PPP loans were intended to help small businesses retain employees and keep their doors open during the pandemic,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.
“The Department is committed to holding accountable those who knowingly and improperly sought PPP loans or forgiveness of those loans,” he said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.