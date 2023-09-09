early courthouse

The cornerstone at the Old Courthouse Museum in Inverness commemorates the men who were influential in building the Citrus County courthouse in 1912. Hidden behind the names are tales of murder, embezzlement, larceny and the hunt for a fugitive that ranged from Canada to South America. In the days before reality television, the names of architect Willis Biggers and contractors Read-Parker would keep newspaper readers enthralled with the jaw-dropping drama of their personal stories.

Willis R. Biggers

headline
plaque
Biggers