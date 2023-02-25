One year ago, local and state dignitaries gathered under clear skies to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the much-anticipated opening of the 13-mile extension of the Suncoast Parkway from U.S. 98 to State Road 44.
“Today is the day,” Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Executive Director & CEO Nicola Liquori announced to the crowd amid applause. “It’s official. Suncoast Parkway 2 is open to traffic.”
And with those words, the county slowly began to change.
The commute to Tampa International Airport now took just one hour, depending on where you lived in the county. The stores and restaurants along State Road 50 in Hernando County were a half-hour or less away.
People who commuted to work in Pasco or Hillsborough counties could put on their cruise control, head south on the parkway and get to work a whole lot quicker.
But that road goes both ways and Citrus County officials anticipated an influx of new business headed north as a quicker drive to Inverness, Crystal River and Lecanto. Workers could now leave the congestion of the city and move to the quieter confines of Citrus.
Jim Kimbrough, retired SunTrust Bank executive and long-time advocate of the expansion, told the Chronicle at the ribbon-cutting that Citrus County would soon reap dividends.
“This definitely opens the community up to greater economic development opportunities,” he said.
Living up to the hype
It didn’t take long.
The explosion of retail at the corners of County Roads 491 and 486 is being attributed to the parkway. Big chains such as Target, Aldi and Texas Roadhouse have committed to serve an area that was underserved for so long.
This Tuesday, exactly one year to the day of the opening, county commissioners will consider a development agreement with Cardinal Farms Group LLC that could eventually see a 147-acre site near the parkway interchange off Cardinal Street transformed.
The developer envisions single-family homes, villas, townhomes, apartments and a mix of commercial, including a 150-room hotel and mixed retail.
“The parkway is definitely living up to its expectations,” County Commissioner Holly Davis told the Chronicle this week.
Citrus County, she added, needs more lodging for tourists so the hotel would be welcome, she said.
“The parkway has put us on the radar of developers, chains, restaurants and retail,” said Josh Wooten, CEO/president of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce. “It has actually happened quicker that I think was anticipated.”
Wooten said there is value in more shopping and dining options for local residents and the employment that comes with it. It grows the county tax base.
“The trick is to manage all of this and protect the quality of life we enjoy here.” Wooten added. “I think our current county commission understands this and they are working diligently to get ahead of it.”
Ridership numbers
“Since its opening on Feb. 28, 2022, the extension of the Suncoast Parkway has provided regional connectivity for thousands of drivers traveling within Citrus County and to and from the Tampa area,” Florida Department of Transportation spokeswoman Ivette Ruiz-Paz said.
“The daily traffic on the (extension) since its opening has continued to rise steadily over its first year,” she said.
From the first full month of operations to January 2023, the average daily traffic rose from 13,200 to 17,800, an increase of 35 percent.
Toll revenues for the extension totaled $4.7 million since opening and are exceeding the revenue forecast.
Economic coup or rural intrusion?
Not everyone saw the parkway extension as an economic bonanza. They saw it as an intrusion into the serenity of their rural lifestyle.
“It’s going to depend on someone’s viewpoint,” County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said. “If their viewpoint is, ‘I moved here, now close the gate,’ then they’re not going to be happy about it. If somebody’s viewpoint is that they’re looking for greater economic opportunity for themselves, their family or future generations in Citrus County, then it’s a good thing.”
Kinnard said the road expansion “is healthy for the community in the long term” because it has the potential to bring higher-paying, career-class jobs to the county and region.
For example, he said ClearSky Health Inc. broke ground on a new 40,000-square-foot rehabilitation center by the future Suncoast Parkway interchange off County Road 486 in Lecanto.
Kinnard cited Moffitt Cancer Center’s massive, 775-acre cancer center now under construction off the parkway in Pasco County, a short commute for Citrus Countians looking for higher-paying jobs.
Paving the way
Kinnard said it is the county commissioners’ job to make sure the infrastructure and road networks are in place to accommodate the growth from the parkway.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays in January asked her colleagues to include as part of the county’s legislative priorities, funding requests for the Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to do a traffic study.
The study would identify the number of vehicles currently exiting and accessing the parkway from State Road 44 and where they are coming from.
What’s coming
The remaining segments of Suncoast Parkway 2 are fully funded and will be constructed in three phases as follows:
Phase 2, between State Road 44 and County Road 486, is scheduled to begin construction in April 2023.
Phase 3A, between County Road 486 and County Road 495, is completing design and will be let for construction in Fiscal Year 2025.
Phase 3B, between County Road 495 and Red Level (U.S. 19), is completing design and will be let for construction in Fiscal Year 2026.