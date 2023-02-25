One year ago, local and state dignitaries gathered under clear skies to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the much-anticipated opening of the 13-mile extension of the Suncoast Parkway from U.S. 98 to State Road 44.

“Today is the day,” Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Executive Director & CEO Nicola Liquori announced to the crowd amid applause. “It’s official. Suncoast Parkway 2 is open to traffic.”

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

