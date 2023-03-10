Q: I hear a lot about extending the Suncoast Parkway from its terminus at State Road 44 all the way to U.S. 19. Will it be done all at once or in phases?
A: In phases.
The first will expand the toll road from State Road 44 to County Road 486 near the Pine Ridge entrance. That will start this year and is expected to take three years.
Construction on the next phase from County Road 486 to County Road 495 (Citrus Way) is scheduled to start in the fall of 2025. The final leg from Citrus Way to Red Level off U.S. 19, north of Crystal River, is expected to begin in late 2025.
Q: Have these extensions been funded?
A: Yes. The money will come from toll revenue from Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise facilities.
Q: This sounds expensive. What’s the price tag on all these expansions?
A: The estimated construction cost from State Road 44 to County Road 486 is $76 million. From C.R. 486 to C.R. 495 (Citrus Way) is $245 million. From Citrus Way to U.S. 19, it’s $184 million.
Q: Those routes will go through many areas where there are protected species, such as Florida scrub jays, Eastern indigo snakes and gopher tortoises. What precautions are being taken?
A: The FDOT is working with state and federal environmental agencies to minimize the impacts to natural resources and develop mitigation plans where needed.
Q: Some residents along the routes are worried about noise from construction and (when built) cars and trucks zooming down the toll road. What’s being done about that?
A: The FDOT will conduct a study to determine if "noise walls" can be built to minimize the impacts.
Q: Speaking of that, folks in Sugarmill Woods are already complaining about the noise from vehicles zooming down the first parkway extension from U.S. 98 to State Road 44. Is anything being done?
A: Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is working with government officials and homeowners to address that concern and will sponsor a virtual meeting with them soon to discuss it.
Q: Why are we doing all this anyway?
A: The FDOT said these additional parkway extensions will serve future traffic increases due to development in the region, provide a bypass route for through-traffic and relieve congestion from other state and county north-south roadways.
Q: Where can I find out more about all this?
A: Your best resource is www.Suncoast2.com The website breaks down the project, has pertinent documents, allows you to comment and answer questions and provides contact information.