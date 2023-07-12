Q: Who is eligible to apply for a free inspection?
A: Any Floridian whose primary residence is a single-family, detached home is eligible to apply.
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 5:02 pm
Q: What is the next step after inspection approval?
A: You will be notified via email and provided with the name and contact information of the inspection firm assigned to inspect your home. An inspector will contact you within one week to schedule a free inspection.
Q: Where can I find a list of eligible upgrades for my home?
A: Visit https://mysafeflhome.com/
Q: How do I request reimbursement?
A: Requesting a final inspection through the program is the first step in the process. The final inspection is the wind mitigation inspection and is free through the program.
Q: Can I replace my roof using grant funds?
A: If your inspection report contains a recommendation to add a secondary water-resistant barrier, you may use program funds to replace your roof.
Q: Do I get any other cost breaks with the program?
A: There is no state sales tax (6%) on retail purchases of impact-resistant doors, impact-resistant garage doors and impact-resistant windows from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024.
Q: Where can I find out more and sign up for the My Safe Florida Home Program?
A: Again, visit https://mysafeflhome.com/
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
