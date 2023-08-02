230803-CC-captain-jack-sparrow-in his quarters

Sebastien Dell Valle, as Captain Jack Sparrow, has transformed a room in his home into the captain's quarters.

There is an outside possibility Sebastien Del Valle could be the next person who plays Captain Jack Sparrow. He definitely has the support of three actors who have been in the storied franchise’s films: Kevin McNally (who portrayed First Mate Joshamee Gibbs), Martin Klebba (who portrayed Marty, a dwarf pirate), and Lee Arenberg, who was Pintel, another pirate.

As he looks back on how he, as a tribute artist, came to portray Sparrow, a wry smile comes across Del Valle’s face as he recounts how it started as a joke while in high school.

230803-CC-captain-jack-sparrow-and a bottle of rum

"After a day pirating on the high seas, even I, Captain Jack Sparrow, like to kick back in my captain's quarters on the Black Pearl (formerly The Wicked Wench) and enjoy a good bottle of rum. It's made by 15 men on a dead man's chest … treasure chest, that is. It's straight rum, 'cause I like to save the 'spice' for later."
230803-CC-captain-jack-sparrow-dreadlocks

Sebastien Del Valle shows off his dreadlocks, which is his actual hair that's he's grown the past 14-15 years.
230803-CC-captain-jack-sparrow-faire and gamely wench

It isn't often that Ashley Del Valle dons costume and makeup and joins her husband, Sebastien, in public appearances as Captain Jack Sparrow. 
230803-CC-captain-jack-sparrow-aboard ship

Has Captain Jack Sparrow (as portrayed by tribute artist Sebastien Del Valle) and his crew captured yet another ship laden with treasure?