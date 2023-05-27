Stories from old maps
There are a number of old maps in the archives of the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum. It’s always interesting to see the names of villages and towns that no longer exist or have been renamed to something else.
Who remembers “Mallards Mills” or “Viana” today? One of those forgotten places is now known as “Rock Crusher Canyon,” but over a hundred years ago, it was called “Mount Lee.”
The story goes that Robert E. Lee set up camp there during a trip to West Florida, and the remains of his visit could still be seen 50 years later. Does this story ring true?
An engineer at heart
While most people recognize Lee’s name from his Civil War campaigns, he was not naturally inclined to be a cavalry officer. As one of the top cadets in his West Point class, he was able to choose his first assignment in the US Army after graduating in 1829. He opted for an assignment in the Army Corps of Engineers, where he remained for the next 26 years. Lee did not accept a position in the Cavalry until 1855 when he realized that it offered better chances for advancement to a flag officer role. While working as an engineer, he successfully undertook several projects that altered the course of rivers and fortified defenses.
Mexican War
When war was declared against Mexico in 1846, Lee was called upon to assess Mexican defenses and identify vulnerable points for attack. His engineering advice played a crucial role in securing victory. Commander General Winfield Scott specifically recognized Lee’s contributions to the development of a winning strategy. Although he officially held the rank of Captain, he was promoted to the temporary rank of Colonel, known as Brevet rank, for his service during that campaign. [During that time, it was common to use a temporary or Brevet rank to acknowledge exceptional service or assignment to a role normally held by a higher-ranking officer. The Brevet officer typically did not receive the higher pay scale associated with the temporary rank.]
Official concerns about Florida
After the conclusion of the Mexican War, the US Congress and the President expressed concerns about the need to defend Florida. They feared that Spain might attempt to reclaim its former territory in the future. The government was also worried about the availability of land for fortifications due to the increasing number of new settlers in the state. Congress directed the Engineering Corps to send some of their top engineers on a tour of Florida’s entire coast and provide recommendations regarding reserving lands for immediate and future military use. A team of four engineers was assigned this task, with a deadline of six weeks to complete their trip and submit a report to Congress. Robert E. Lee, as a member of the “Board of Examining Engineers” and the official recorder for this assignment, made his first and only trip to the West Coast of Florida.
No pleasure cruise
The group couldn’t leisurely travel along the coast, enjoying activities like sunbathing, fishing, and exploring the land. Their official orders required them to assess specific coastal locations for potential land acquisition by the military. The US Army did not have suitable ships for this purpose, and the Navy was unwilling to lend one of their vessels for such a journey. Therefore, the U.S. Coastal Survey provided one of their schooners and crew – the USCS Phenix (also spelled Phoenix) – for the survey party. The Phenix was a 70-foot, two-masted schooner that usually accommodated five officers and nearly two dozen petty officers and seamen. It was equipped with sails, drafting tables, anchors, and chains used to measure depths and create navigation charts. With the addition of the four Army officers for the six-week duration, the ship became quite crowded. According to Karl A. Bickel, past president of the Florida Historical Society, who studied this in 1949, the engineering officers took every opportunity to leave the ship and sleep in villages or onshore for the night.
The engineers were eager to complete their assignment. They departed from Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 30, 1849, as soon as the Phenix arrived from Boston. They began their work in Apalachicola on Feb. 2. By Feb. 13, they had reached Cedar Key, and they finished their visits to Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor on the West coast by Feb. 22. They then traveled up Florida’s East coast and arrived in Savannah, Georgia, on March 13. The report was delivered to the Department of War the following day. It included entries for the 17 sites they visited and evaluated, along with recommendations and rankings for the government’s purchase of land for future defenses. All the recommended locations were situated near valuable harbors or neighboring islands.
We are fortunate that the original “Report of the Board of Engineers Upon Their Examination of the West and East Coast of Florida, from Pensacola Harbor to Amelia Island” still exists today. I would like to express my deep gratitude and appreciation to South Florida/Ontario historian Graham Segger, who kindly provided me with an electronic copy of this elusive report. Thanks to Mr. Segger’s generosity, we have Lee’s direct perspective on all the harbors they visited from February to March 1849, including his comments about the coastline that would later become Citrus County. I encourage you to take a few minutes to read Segger’s fascinating story of the Board of Engineers’ visit to Charlotte Harbor, which he wrote for the Punta Gorda History Center (http:// puntagordahistorycente rblog.blogspot.com/2019/ 03/170th-anniversary-of -robert-e-lees.html).
It is worth noting that the future Citrus County area was not included in the list of visited or recommended locations. The only references to our area are: “The country East and South of Cedar Cays is as yet uncultivated. It is reported to be rich and suitable for the growth of sugar and cotton as far as the Cheesowitcha River ... the coast South of Cedar Keys, as far as Anclote Cay, is so low that the land is not visible to the naked eye until you reach less than 2 fathoms of water.” The use of the word “reported” is significant because it suggests that Lee did not see the soil himself but rather received information from someone else.
Mount Lee in 1849
It is helpful to describe Mount Lee (Rock Crusher) during that period. At 212 feet above sea level, it was one of the highest points in the area, offering a good view of the Gulf. However, being eleven miles from the Gulf shore, it would have been an unlikely location for a shore defense battery, considering that the cannons of that time had a maximum range of three miles. Additionally, there were limitations to its use as an observation site due to the absence of telegraph lines in the area (even Atlanta did not have telegraph lines at that time), and train tracks would not reach that area for another 40 years. Soldiers stationed there might be able to spot an incoming invasion, but they would have no means to report it to the outside world. In short, despite its elevation, Mount Lee would have had dubious military value.
After the Civil War
The story of Lee’s supposed visit to “Mount Lee” remained dormant until the 1880s when Colonel C.P. Jenkins, the owner of the property, offered a portion of the land as a home for elderly Confederate soldiers in 1890. It was during this time that the story of visitors being able to see the remains of Lee’s camp from years ago was published. Coincidentally, Jenkins placed advertisements in Southern newspapers offering to sell acreage on “Mount Lee” at a good price at the same time.
The final analysis
Is it possible that the Board of Engineers, including Robert E. Lee, ever set up camp on top of Rock Crusher Canyon? The likelihood of these engineers, who were operating under a tight six-week deadline mandated by Congress, taking a side trip to a location not listed on their orders, persuading the ship’s captain to anchor the USCS Phenix offshore, rowing to the Citrus County coast, trekking 11 miles through the wilderness to climb a 212-foot hill with dubious military significance, and carrying camping gear to spend the night in a tent is extremely low.
There were likely two factors that contributed to the creation of this legend. Firstly, during that time, there was a rise of Southern Lost Cause historical revisionism regarding the Civil War, and Robert E. Lee’s reputation was at its peak. Any association with his name was highly regarded in the South. Secondly, mentioning the name of the former Confederate General would enhance the value of C.T. Jenkins’ “Mount Lee” land holdings.
Ironically, the area now known as Rock Crusher Canyon did play an important role in coastal defense during a conflict over a hundred years later, but that’s a story for another time.
Ken Marotte writes for the Citrus County Historical Society.