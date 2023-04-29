A trophy held by Citrus County School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Hebert, is at the ready to be presented to Lecanto High School senior Cage Newman, 18, Saturday morning. This year the award is presented to two district students who have shown the ability to overcome adversity and still excell in their academic endeavors.
The Golden Citrus Scholar Awards recognize the best and brightest graduating seniors in Citrus County. Each High School can nominate one student in each of eight categories – English/Literature/Journalism, Fine/Performing Arts, Leadership/Service, Mathematics/Engineering, Science, Social Studies/Civics, Career/Technical, World Languages/Foreign Studies.