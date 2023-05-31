The Golden Age of Piracy is a common designation for the period between the 1650s and the 1730s, when maritime piracy was a significant factor in the histories of the North Atlantic and Indian oceans. On Thursday, June 8, 2023, the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum will host its free monthly Coffee and Conversations lecture on the topic, in conjunction with its temporary “Florida Pirates” exhibit.
Tom Ritchie, a local historian with the Floral City Heritage Council, will present “Those Bloody Pirates: The Golden Age of Piracy.” Doors open at 6 p.m. for after-hours access to the museum, with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. Free light refreshments will be provided.