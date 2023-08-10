Parents, teachers and students filed into Citrus County Schools on Thursday to start another school year.
Older students greeted new friends, young ones said goodbye to mom or dad to start their first-ever day of school.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 3:35 pm
Although the school system still needs to hire a few more teacher, about a couple of dozen, administrators found a way to make sure every classroom in Citrus County has a certified teacher at the helm.
They accomplished this by increasing class sizes to about 24 students in each class. Once all of the teachers are hired, it is the district's intention to reduce class sizes back down to about 18 students.