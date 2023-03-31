Today will mark the last, full day of events and activities at the Citrus County Fair.
The Fair and carnival rides open at 11 a.m. with Daytime Magic armbands sold for $25. The arm bands will provide unlimited-ride access until 4 p.m. Saturday Night Magic armbands will go on sale at 6 p.m. and allow unlimited-midway-ride access until 10 p.m. when the Fair closes
See page A3 for the list of the scheduled activities, competitions and shows on tap today, April 1.
Sunday, April 2, will feature a carnival ride bonus from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no admission and guests must utilize the main gate entrance to enter the midway. Armbands will be available for purchase for $25. An armband will allow guest to partake in unlimited midway rides from 2 p.m. to close.
Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com