Today will mark the last, full day of events and activities at the Citrus County Fair.

The Fair and carnival rides open at 11 a.m. with Daytime Magic armbands sold for $25. The arm bands will provide unlimited-ride access until 4 p.m. Saturday Night Magic armbands will go on sale at 6 p.m. and allow unlimited-midway-ride access until 10 p.m. when the Fair closes 

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com

Tags