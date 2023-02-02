 Skip to main content
The doctor will see you now

Guppy the manatee wanted no part of the needle Veterinarian Dr. Mike Welsh wielded in an attempt to insert in her pectoral flipper to collect blood Wednesday morning at the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. 

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com