The doctor will see you now

Guppy the manatee wanted no part of the needle Veterinarian Dr. Mike Welsh wielded in an attempt to insert in her pectoral flipper to collect blood Wednesday morning at the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.
Even after being given a sedative to make the insertion easier, Guppy fought the effects of the calming medication by continually rolling onto her back and then onto her stomach as if intentionally dodging the dreaded stick of the needle. Even covering her eyes with a cloth, a trick that normally will calm an animal, had little effect.
After more than an hour of work by a score of volunteers, Dr. Walsh was able to successfully calm the animal, inserted the needle and collected the sample.
Once taken to a lab the blood will be evaluated to assess the health of the animal before being returned into the wild.
“This activity today is to assess Guppy’s progress and to be able to determine when Guppy will be able to be released into the wild,” said Park Services Specialist Kate Spratt.
As a calf, Guppy was orphaned in South Florida waters, rescued and taken to SeaWorld for rehabilitation. Once released into the wild she made an unsuccessful return to nature. Captured a second time and now months later, plans are in the works to return her into the wild later this month.
Keeping her in a natural environment at the wildlife park, experts say the natural setting is a key element in her continued rehabilitation.
“One of the big takeaways is the Homosassa Springs WIldlife State Park’s participation in the manatee rescue and rehabilitation partnership is our ability to provide a conditioning environment that is a natural spring and spring water,” Spratt said. “That provides the closest pre-release situation for the hopeful success of the manatees after they go through the rehab process.”
Students and staff with the University of Florida’s Manatee Stranding Team, Clearwater Marine Aquatic Rescue Institute, wildlife park staff and volunteers worked in unison in a specialized pool made just for this type of work.
The floor in the pool has the capability to be raised and lowered to make it difficult if not impossible for the manatee to swim away making evaluations by medical professionals easier. When cold weather envelops the region the water in the pool can be heated in the pool to make evaluations less stressful on the marine mammals. “We call it our manatee spa,” Spratt joked.
Being a young animal Guppy has taken to two, older-female manatees at the park. Manatees are known as social animals and Aerial and Shantay have taken the younger animal in for safe keeping. “We’re using her surraguts to keep her calm,” Wildlife Care Supervisor Andrea Junkunc said.
Guppy and the others entered the pool as a metal, vertical door slowly closed behind, capturing them inside the pool. The animal experts said they hoped the companionship would help calm her, but little helped calm the anxious, young animal.
Eventually, Guppy had her blood drawn and other vitals collected for evaluation. The hopes are she will acclimate to the environment in the spring fed park before being released along the Gulf Coast.
A specialist with the Clearwater Marine Aquatic Rescue Institute took measurements around the manatee’s tail so the day she is released a Global Positioning System tracker will be attached. All released manatees are equipped with such a device to provide critical data for researchers to utilize in management plans.