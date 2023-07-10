The demolition of the Crystal River Mall started Monday and for many, it’s met with mixed emotions.

On one hand, folks are looking forward to the townhomes and apartments that will be built on its ashes. Others remember when the mall was a gathering place for the community and may be excused if a tear or two is shed for the old place.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.