The demolition of the Crystal River Mall started Monday and for many, it’s met with mixed emotions.
On one hand, folks are looking forward to the townhomes and apartments that will be built on its ashes. Others remember when the mall was a gathering place for the community and may be excused if a tear or two is shed for the old place.
Yet, time marches on, along with shoppers’ retail preferences. The Crystal River Mall fell victim to the plight of so many of its kind nationwide.
If video killed the radio star (baby boomers will get it), then Amazon and retail online sites did in the mall experience.
Demolition will continue through the fall.
Construction of apartments and townhomes will then follow in three phases over the next seven to eight years. Phase one begins in early 2024 and will include 360 rental apartment units with ‘first class’ amenities located on the north end of the property.
“While it was an iconic place and served its purposes, I think it’s time had come,” Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said of the mall. “It was not going to come back. The market is different. The times are different from when it was originally developed”
Aesthetically, the whole landscape will be improved, he said. The sea of cement will be replaced by green spaces and it will just look nicer. And there will be a smattering of rejuvenated retail stores to complement the housing.
“I view what's happening starting today as a very positive step forward,” Meek said. “It was a blighted spot in the city and it will be replaced with something there is a need for and that’s multi-family housing.”
The Crystal River Mall built by Edward J. DeBartolo & Associates, opened with great fanfare on Oct. 17, 1990. But retailer after retailer left. Kmart was the last major anchor to leave in March 2017.
Monday was a bittersweet day for former mall manager Millie Bresnahan, who was there for the good times and bad over the last 11 years.
But she’s still connected to the old place. She is now construction coordinator with CR19 Holdings LLC, the new property owner, and will very much be involved with the new project.
“I’m looking forward to change,” she said.
The workforce housing that will spring up in its place is needed in the county, Bresnahan said.
“I know how important this housing project will be for the town and this area,” she said.
An interesting sidenote: When DeBartolo shopped around for property to build the mall, he looked at the corner of County Line Road 491 and 486 in Lecanto. But logistically and transportation-wise, it didn’t work out so he decided to build off U.S. 19, north of Crystal River. Today, the Lecanto site will soon be the retail hub of Citrus County and a lightning rod for shoppers..
One has to appreciate the irony.
