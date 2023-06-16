Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.