camp lady

Heather Cogar spoke about her life growing up in a dysfunctional family and how she ended up, first in a series of foster care homes, before being sent to Camp E-Nini-Hassee, where she was given the tools to turn her life around for the positive. 

 STEVE STEINER/CHRONICLE

“A child doesn’t get to choose the family they are born into,” said Lynn Smith, the director of Camp E-Nini-Hassee, located in Floral City, who added that neither does the child get to choose the environment to which they are raised and exposed.

It’s a sad aspect for a child who lives in such conditions, and can become a barrier to that child who, too often, gives up too soon on life and the hope for a better tomorrow.

