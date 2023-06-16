“A child doesn’t get to choose the family they are born into,” said Lynn Smith, the director of Camp E-Nini-Hassee, located in Floral City, who added that neither does the child get to choose the environment to which they are raised and exposed.
It’s a sad aspect for a child who lives in such conditions, and can become a barrier to that child who, too often, gives up too soon on life and the hope for a better tomorrow.
This is part of the reason why Camp E-Nini-Hassee exists, because it helps young girls from ages 12-24 turn their lives around and prepare them as adults. Its success rate is pegged at approximately 80%, and one person who benefitted from the camp is Heather Cogar, who made a presentation at the Citrus County Behavior Health Symposium held Friday, June 16, on the campus of the College of Central Florida.
Cogar said that up until the age of 9, she was raised by her mother, who was addicted to methamphetamine and alcohol. One day an incident took place in which she was physically harmed to the point there could not be any plausible explanation.
“The school took action,” Cogar said. When she arrived home, the police were there. She and her brother and sister were removed. However, unlike her siblings, who were placed with other family members, Cogar was placed in foster care. It was not a conducive atmosphere. “In the first two years I was in 47 different foster homes.”
She rebelled, and each time she found a way to run away and find her way back to her mother. However, one time when she found her mother, two men were already living in what used to be her bedroom.
Ultimately, she was sent to Camp E-Nini-Hassee. It turned out to be what she craved and most needed, although she didn’t realize it at first. Part of the reason was (and is) because a girl wouldn’t be allowed to leave until she had learned certain basic skills. The average stay, she said, usually lasted not longer than 12 months.
“I was there for 24 months,” she said. It took a period of time for a change to occur, but eventually that happened. Following another incident she had an epiphany. “I made a promise to myself. If nothing else, I was going to break the cycle and make something of myself.”
She made it happen. Cogar re-enrolled in high school, and involved herself in many school activities and her senior year was named homecoming queen. Her greater accomplishments, however, was graduating with honors and garnering $11,000 in scholarships.
After one year of college, she returned to the area and joined the police academy. She wanted to help with youths who, like her at one time, were troubled. Although her stint in law enforcement was brief, as she left and had a son (now 4 years old) and is now a successful real estate agent.
The credit belongs to the camp, Cogar said. The people there provided her with structure. They created a family atmosphere. But the main ingredient, she said, was consistency. Through consistency she gained a most important insight: the element needed to realize it was up to her where and what she wanted her life to be.
“Change doesn’t happen unless you want it,” she said. Camp E-Nini-Hassee gave her that foundation.