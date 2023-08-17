The Clambassador's Second Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim set for Saturday

CEDAR KEY — Clambassador Michael Presley Bobbitt admitted he was surprised.
His shock was from the amount of people that came out to The Clambassador’s First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim last year.
The event, which Bobbitt said he had about a month to prepare for from the time he came up with it to when it was held, saw more than 100 people participate and more than $5,000 raised for the Cedar Key School playground project, which has since been completed.
“It was an unmitigated success,” Bobbitt said of the inaugural shark swim.
“It became just sort of a cultural touchstone for the island. It’s a thing that everybody showed up for.”
Bobbitt said he feels this year’s event, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, will be even bigger.
“Last year, I basically just thought of, conceived, planned and ran the whole event by the seat of my pants,” he said. “This year, we’ve put together a nice committee of folks who are helping.”
On Saturday, Bobbitt said, two city blocks will be closed off for the second annual event, which he described as an “all-day block party.”
“We’re going to have live music and food vendors and presentations about estuary conservation and shark conservation,” he said. “It’s just going to be a wonderful time.”
While this year’s event will feature more activities, it also has one notable change.
Last year, participants swam the roughly 0.42-miles from the main island across to Atsena Otie Key (also known as Sena Otie). However, this year, Bobbitt said they will instead be shuttled for free to Atsena Otie and will swim back to the main island, where they will be greeted with cheers from supporters on the bank.
Bobbitt said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the U.S. Coast Guard will once again be on the water to supply additional safety resources.
Additionally, clam boats will also be lined up along the course in case some swimmers need to take breaks.
Bobbitt said that as participants finish the swim, they will have their name called over a bullhorn by the emcee – who will likely be him.
The swim will start around 11 a.m. However, Bobbitt said, they encourage participants to meet at the corner of G Street and First Street (in front of the Beach Front Motel) by 10 a.m. to get settled in.
Shuttle boats will start taking swimmers to Atsena Otie at 9:30 a.m., with the last boat departing the main island at 10:45 a.m., according to Bobbitt.
Furthermore, Bobbitt suggests that folks park in the free city parking lots, with the main one being at the corner of State Road 24 and Third Street. Bobbitt said there will be shuttle cars to take participants to the meeting location.
The cost to partake in the shark swim is $50 for adults (includes T-shirt) and $25 for ages 18 and under. Bobbitt said students at Cedar Key School can participate in the swim for free. If they would like a T-shirt, it is $20.
You can register for the swim by going to https://www.cedarkeysharkswim.com/.
“If you want to support, but you’re not able to swim, you can go on and click ‘register’ on the website and it lists all kinds of different ways that you can make a donation,” Bobbitt said, adding that you can sponsor a swimmer or buy a T-shirt for $20.
Bobbitt said they encourage people to register online ahead of the event so that they can make sure they have T-shirts set aside. However, they will not turn away participants who show up the day of. It is just recommend that you arrive early to fill out the necessary paperwork.
All proceeds from this year’s shark swim will once again be benefiting Cedar Key School.
With the playground project now finished, Bobbitt said he thinks a majority of the money from this year’s event will go towards the school’s aquaculture program.
“They have an aquaculture class where we teach students at the high school all the different ways that you can make a living on the water,” he said.
“One of the great things about Cedar Key is that we’re the only coastal community in Florida where tourism is not our primary economic engine,” Bobbitt said. “It’s aquaculture. Clam farming, oyster farming …
"A good portion of this year’s proceeds will go towards making sure that program has everything they need to train the next generation of watermen and waterwomen to work on the water and keep the island heritage going."
Bobbitt encourages the public to participate this weekend.
“We’d sure love you to come out and swim the channel with us and learn about how we live on the island,” he said.