The Clambassador's Second Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim set for Saturday

Participants swim and float their way towards Atsena Otie Key (also known as Sena Otie) during The Clambassador’s First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The event returns for its second year this weekend.

 Courtesy of Michael Presley Bobbitt

CEDAR KEY — Clambassador Michael Presley Bobbitt admitted he was surprised.

His shock was from the amount of people that came out to The Clambassador’s First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim last year.

