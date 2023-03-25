Here are some historical tidbits regarding the Citrus County Fair:
- The first published reference to the Citrus County Fair dates back nearly 100 years to December 1920.
- The first Miss Citrus County Beauty Pageant was organized in 1930. The pageant at that time qualified contestants to participate in the Miss Florida and Miss America pageants.
- In 1985, the rules changed and names were changed to the Miss Citrus County Scholarship Pageant and Miss Teen Citrus County Scholarship Pageant.
- In 1947, a school day was set aside whereby students were bused to the fairgrounds on Friday. The busing is no longer in operation but the day is still recognized by the fair association and the Citrus County School Board.
- The first fair held on the official Citrus County Fairgrounds was in 1948.
- James E. Rooks, Sr., was the first president of the Citrus County Fair Association, serving from 1942 to 1948.
- In 1955, a request was made to build a quarter-mile dirt race track: the Citrus County Speedway.
- In 1965, the Jacobs building was erected. This was named after Charles “Jake” Jacobs, a volunteer who was an old “carney” or carnival worker.
- The current auditorium was built in 1967.
- In 1975, the Baker Miley building was built between the Levins building and the Jacobs building. Miley was a past director of the fair association who made many contributions during his tenure.
- In 1977, Jean Grant was hired as the first fair manager. Prior to her hiring, the previous managers were county extension agents.
- In 1979, the Riggs building was built on the other side of the Jacobs building. The building was named for Inez and Raymond Riggs who ran the flea market for several years.
- In 1992, due to overcrowding of the Citrus County Jail, Judge Edwards ordered that the Citrus County Auditorium be converted into a temporary jail. A chain link fence went down the middle of the walkway between the jail and the fair office.
During the time the auditorium was used as a temporary jail, the pageants had to be moved to the Curtis Peterson Auditorium in Lecanto and a tent was rented to provide entertainment in the area of the horse arena.
- On March 13, 1993, prior to the opening of the fair, the No-Name storm blew the huge tent down and also toppled one of the large rides belonging to Belle City Amusements.
- In 1997, Jean Grant was elected to the Florida Federation of Fairs Hall of Fame.
- In 1999, the horse arena was named for Eloise Van Ness, a director for many years who was involved in horse shows and 4-H. An announcer’s stand was later added to the arena, as well as a roof over.
- In October 2006, Manager Jean Grant was made fair manager emeritus and Hal Porter was hired as the fair manager. In December 2008, a scholarship was established in memory of Grant (1926-2008).