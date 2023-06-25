Dave and Stella Asher retired to Meadowcrest in Crystal River 12 years ago and do not regret it in the least.
They regularly visit restaurants and strike up conversations with other seniors. They take part in outdoor activities that have drawn so many retirees here for so many years.
“There’s so much available to you that doesn’t require an excessive amount of spending,” said Dave Asher, 74. “The sport-fishing is a wonderful option. There are the hiking and biking trails. The social aspects.”
Citrus County is slowly shedding its reputation as a senior retirement haven. Younger families are increasingly leaving the congestion of Tampa and using the newly extended Suncoast Parkway as a fast way to get here.
The retiree profile is also changing. Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, more people 55-and-older are now opting to retire earlier, creating a younger retiree base.
The average age in Citrus is about 57 years old. Seniors account for 36% of the population of 158,000. And 36.5% of seniors live in Homosassa Springs.
A recent poll conducted by OnePoll on behalf of ClearMatch Medicare, found that people who expected to retire at 63.2 years old instead did so at 61.5.
Look for that trend to continue.
Citrus is third oldest county
For years, Citrus County was the oldest county in Florida.
No more.
That honor now goes to Sumter County, primarily due to the continued development of the Villages age-restricted, mega-housing community.
In second place is Charlotte County, a place traditionally known for low-cost retiree homes.
The median age in Sumter is 67.4 years old compared to the state average of 42 years. Out of a population of 125,000 people, about 57% of the population in Sumter is 65 and older.
Charlotte County’s senior population is 40%, with the average age of 59.5 years old..
Compared to those two counties, Citrus might be called ‘young.’
A balancing act
During the pandemic, people of all ages escaped the close confines of city life and moved to rural communities, including Citrus County. Because of its outdoor tourist attractions and nature-based activities, visitors felt more comfortable here.
Post-pandemic, many of those people have stayed because companies discovered their employees can work remotely. There are people in Citrus County, for example, whose base of operations is in New York or elsewhere but perform their jobs from here, County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said.
Bays sees the influx of younger people increasing, given all that Citrus County has to offer..
“I absolutely think that we are going to be a younger demographic because we’re very unique,” she said. “We are the Nature Coast. We have the lakes on one side and the rivers and the Gulf on another.”
Bays said balancing the needs of retirees and these new families will be a challenge for the County Commission. “It’s a fine needle to thread,” she said.
Young at heart
John Viggiano, 68, retired from the postal service after 35 years and has lived in Sugarmill Woods for 11 years.
He’s considered on the young side of retirement these days and Viggiano took a county job as coordinator with the West Citrus Community Center.
“Nobody’s giving me enough money to live my lavish lifestyle,” he joked.
Even though most of the indoor activities are open to all ages, most clients are in their 70s or 80s, he said. That social activity and the ability to get out of the house is still attractive to retirees.
As for himself: “I’m content,” he said. “I’m happy with my house and my pool. Any activities we do revolve around restaurants. I’m pretty young at heart and in mind.”
Young and old - together
Asher said he is confident county commissioners can walk that fine line and deal with growth to the satisfaction of young and old. Some retirees, he said, will not change. They want to keep their rural lifestyle. But that, he said, is counterproductive.
“The ones that feel like they are against growth are probably shortsighted,” Asher said. “You want to move forward in your life as does your community. Your community cannot stay stagnant.”
That means accepting more younger people in Citrus County and embracing diversity, he said.
“If we don’t, then the future of America is in question,” Asher said. “If you don’t diversify, you don’t have much of a country.”