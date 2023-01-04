Wanted: Single, reliable, honorable veteran of highest integrity, capable of strict enforcement of house rules.
Offering a private room with bath and board in lieu of salary.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 2:46 pm
Wanted: Single, reliable, honorable veteran of highest integrity, capable of strict enforcement of house rules.
Offering a private room with bath and board in lieu of salary.
Call 603-365-7007 for an interview.
Since The Bridge 4 Veterans nonprofit organization was formed in June 2021 and took over the management of the veterans shelter in Inverness, the shelter has been a haven for homeless veterans until they find a more permanent place to live.
Currently, the shelter is looking for a house manager, a non-drinker, preferably a veteran with his own income.
“We’re looking for a veteran because ‘vet to vet’ works best; they understand each other,” said Greg Pelletier, The Bridge 4 Veterans president.
The shelter, a house at 306 S. Park Ave., Inverness, has a converted studio apartment where the house manager would live, Pelletier said.
“The main thing is we need someone to maintain order in the house,” Pelletier said. “Make sure smokers smoke in the smoke area outside, make sure things stay quiet at night — no fights. We need someone to answer the phone, and when a new guy comes in, to do an intake form.
“And if he’s capable, to mow the lawn, but that’s not necessary,” he said.
The shelter capacity is 16 men, but it rarely reaches that number.
“We don’t like to put three men in a room because that limits their space,” Pelletier said.
Currently, nine men are living there, but it fluctuates. Just a week ago, there were only four men.
“This would be ideal for a single guy, a veteran who has his own income and wants a free place to live,” Pelletier said.
Those who are interested, call Greg Pelletier at 603-365-7007.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.