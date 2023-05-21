Celebrating 34 years of service to Citrus County, the Afro-American Club of Citrus County (AACCC) to date has contributed more than $150,000 in scholarships and community support over the past 34 years.

This year, eight local students recently received scholarships and technical grants totaling $7,500.

