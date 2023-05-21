Celebrating 34 years of service to Citrus County, the Afro-American Club of Citrus County (AACCC) to date has contributed more than $150,000 in scholarships and community support over the past 34 years.
This year, eight local students recently received scholarships and technical grants totaling $7,500.
The Afro-American Club of Citrus County (AACCC) is pleased to announce the 2023 awards to the following outstanding students:
Graduating Citrus High School seniors Jaylynn Jobe, Jeremy Rodriquez and Reginald Martin each received $1,000 college scholarships;
Outstanding senior Adonia Jones, from Lecanto High School, received a $1,000 scholarship;
Crystal River High School honorees include Asa Austin and Jaylin DeVaughn, who received $1,000 each;
Andrew Annand received a $500 adult grant to Withlacoochee Technical Institute;
and Olakuie Okunfeyijim received a continuing education scholarship for $1,000.
“The Afro-American Club salutes, honors and uplifts our next generation in Citrus County,” said Donna Brooks Lucas, President, Afro-American Club of Citrus County. “We congratulate and celebrate all the students and their families.”
