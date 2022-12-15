Spot Christmas Jam

Pictured, from left, back row, are: Lena Jacobs, Bibiana Martinez, and Izzy Schutes; and, front row, from left, Gianna Vissicchio and Erin Holmberg. They helped collect clothes at Seven Rivers Christian School, where they are eighth graders. Then, they helped wrap gifts Tuesday at Crystal River Church of God where The Spot Family Center's Christmas Jam will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 23-24. Families who would like to receive a hot meal and groceries should register in person Dec. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Families who would like to receive a hot meal and gifts for children 2-16 should register in person from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24.

 Margo Wilson/For the Chronicle

Santa’s helpers gathered Tuesday evening to wrap gifts for needy children as part of The Spot Family Center’s annual efforts to make sure area kids don’t lack presents for the holidays.

The events culminate with a Christmas Jam at Crystal River Church of God’s ministry field, where groceries will be distributed and a dance party held Dec. 23 and gifts handed out Dec. 24.

