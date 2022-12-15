Santa’s helpers gathered Tuesday evening to wrap gifts for needy children as part of The Spot Family Center’s annual efforts to make sure area kids don’t lack presents for the holidays.
The events culminate with a Christmas Jam at Crystal River Church of God’s ministry field, where groceries will be distributed and a dance party held Dec. 23 and gifts handed out Dec. 24.
The gifts are aimed at children ages 2-16. Families who’d like to participate in the food and gift distribution must register in person the day of the event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There is no pre-registration. A parent or guardian must accompany children.
The Jam is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. both days and includes music, bounce houses, games, prizes and a hot meal. Clothing also will be given away.
Last year, The Spot helped more than 564 families, and of those, about 353 were in emergency situations, including such things as having experienced fires, deaths in the family, or accidents that left the families financially impaired.
Evelyn Vissicchio, who with her husband, Joe, founded The Spot annual event 19 years ago, said volunteers had wrapped about 2,000 gifts by about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Crystal River Church of God is at 2121 U.S. Hwy. 19. For information about The Spot Family Center, call 352-212-4851.