When the Citrus County Thanksgiving Feeding Alliance first began in Citrus County about 20 years ago, the group, made up of 30 nonprofit organizations and churches dedicated to feeding the hungry of Citrus County, provided turkeys and boxes of food to as many as 5,000 people.

About 10 or so years ago, the alliance instituted requirement guidelines to make sure the families who came for food had a true need, based on the USDA income eligibility guidelines, explained Doug Lobel, the alliance’s volunteer executive director.

