When the Citrus County Thanksgiving Feeding Alliance first began in Citrus County about 20 years ago, the group, made up of 30 nonprofit organizations and churches dedicated to feeding the hungry of Citrus County, provided turkeys and boxes of food to as many as 5,000 people.
About 10 or so years ago, the alliance instituted requirement guidelines to make sure the families who came for food had a true need, based on the USDA income eligibility guidelines, explained Doug Lobel, the alliance’s volunteer executive director.
Even at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, they gave away more than 2,000 turkeys and 400 boxes of food items donated by the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), to the throngs of people who showed up.
This year, they’re doing things differently.
“Last year, the alliance didn’t think the need would be as great this year as it has been in years past, and decided not to do anything…But when we saw that things are worse (than anticipated) we decided to move forward,” Lobel said.
This year, instead of distributing food to people, those who are already qualified and registered will receive coupons they can take to any grocery store and get a turkey or ham, vegetables and a pie.
“The people have already been notified to come and pick up their coupons,” Lobel said.
In addition, the alliance is providing 150 turkeys to the Community Food Bank, which will be distributed to its agencies that provide food to people who meet the USDA income eligibility guidelines.
They’re also providing Let’s Feed Citrus with 270 turkeys for its Thursday, Nov. 17 food giveaway.
Lobel said the Thanksgiving Feeding Alliance is still accepting donations toward the purchase of turkeys.
To donate: Make checks payable to Thanksgiving Feeding Alliance and drop off at any Brannen Bank in Citrus County or mail to: Brannen Bank, P.O. Box 1929, Inverness, FL 34451.
To donate with a credit card, go online to: www.pathofcitrus.org. Put “Thanksgiving Feeding Alliance” in the comments box.
For information, call Doug Lobel at 352-400-0540.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.