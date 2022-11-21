It’s all fun and games at family Thanksgiving reunions until someone gets third-degree burns.
Fried food is as American as apple pie, which can also be deep fried, so it was no surprise when about 20 years ago we began combining our love of frying with our tradition of turkey dinner during Thanksgiving.
In most cases the outcome is a fried bird, moist with a sweet crunchy exterior in only a fraction of the cooking time compared with a turkey out of the oven. In a few cases, not so much.
Each year Thanksgiving is ruined when deep frying turkeys is responsible for an average of five deaths, 60 injuries, and the destruction of 900 homes, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
And the statistic of Thanksgiving being the peak day for home cooking fires each year is no myth.
In 2019, on Thanksgiving Day an estimated 1,400 home cooking fires were reported to U.S. fire departments, according to the NFPA. That was a 228% increase over the daily U.S. average.
Of those cooking fires, about 1,000 each year are due to cooking with deep fryers, according to State Farm insurance, which tracks home fires and their cause.
More than a third of Thanksgiving fires start in garages or patios.
Overall, between 2017 and 2019, there was an average of 2,300 residential fires reported on Thanksgiving Day, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
Given that many Thanksgiving Day fires result from submerging a turkey into gallons of hot oil in a vat, often by people who have no experience with the maneuvering involved, the National Fire Protection Association recommends leaving it to the professionals.
"For a safe alternative, NFPA recommends grocery stores, food retailers, and restaurants that sell deep-fried turkey," the NFPA said in its holiday advisory.
Meanwhile, there are plenty of opportunities for house fires during Thanksgiving Day.
According to a 2022 NielsenIQ survey, 91% of consumers polled indicated they were going to celebrate Thanksgiving.
That’s more than the number that will celebrate Christmas, at 85%, the 4th of July at 84%, and Easter at 80%.
But if you’re determined to try and fry a turkey the NFPA recommends:
• The turkey should be thawed in the refrigerator a few days before. Never fry a frozen turkey.
• Fryers should always be used outdoors, on a solid level surface and a safe distance away from buildings and flammable materials.
• Never use a fryer on a wooden deck, under a patio cover, in a garage or enclosed space.
• Do not overfill the fryer with cooking oil.
• Gently place the turkey into the oil, do not drop it into the oil.
• Never leave the fryer unattended. The oil will continue to heat until it catches fire.
• Cooking without a thermometer can result in the oil heating to dangerous levels, which can become combustible above 350 degrees.
• Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts, wear long sleeves, and use safety goggles to protect from splatter.
• Keep a fire extinguisher nearby.
• Never use water to put out an oil fire.
For general Thanksgiving Day cooking safety tips, Citrus County Fire Rescue recommends:
• If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol don’t use the stove or stovetop.
• Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.
• If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.
• Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.
• If you have a small grease fire and decide to fight the fire, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
• For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
• If you have any doubt about fighting a small fire, get out. When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire. Call 9-1-1.