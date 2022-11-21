It’s all fun and games at family Thanksgiving reunions until someone gets third-degree burns.

Fried food is as American as apple pie, which can also be deep fried, so it was no surprise when about 20 years ago we began combining our love of frying with our tradition of turkey dinner during Thanksgiving.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.