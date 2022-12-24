In the past three years, the increase in the demand for food assistance has more than doubled.
And yet, the Community Food Bank (CFB) continues to expand, providing food and supplies to 60-plus partner agencies that offer services to individuals and families throughout our area.
CFB partnering agencies served approximately 30,000 individuals in need per month in 2019. That number sharply increased to 70,000 per month in 2022.
As 2022 ends, Barbara Sprague, CFB Executive Director and CEO, said she is grateful to all of the corporate and individual donors who continue to step up to the plate to meet the continually increasing demand.
In particular, the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation (CCCCF) has been supporting the CFB annually for several years. This past year, the organization donated $36,704.50 to the CFB to purchase and refurbish a 2016 Hino 22-foot refrigerated box truck.
Sprague said the food bank was in desperate need of another refrigerated truck, and the CCCCF was happy to oblige through a Special Category Grant.
“This truck is on the road and helping us secure more than 60,000 additional meals each week,” Sprague said. “Because it’s a refrigerated truck, we are able to help bolster nutritional levels by using it to acquire and distribute fresh produce and lean proteins to our agency partners.”
The addition of this new refrigerated box truck increases the CFB fleet to a total of four trucks and a van.
The CFB operates solely on donations. They also need volunteers.
