Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has requested a building permit for a new 8,209-square-foot restaurant at 2376 County Road 491, on the northwest side of the intersection with County Road 486.

Steak lovers will be happy to know the Texas Roadhouse planned for the new commercial hub in Lecanto is moving forward.

The steakhouse has requested a building permit for a new 8,209-square-foot restaurant at 2376 County Road 491, on the northwest side of the intersection with County Road 486. It will be built on the same side of the road where the Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond will be situated.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.