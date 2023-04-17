Steak lovers will be happy to know the Texas Roadhouse planned for the new commercial hub in Lecanto is moving forward.
The steakhouse has requested a building permit for a new 8,209-square-foot restaurant at 2376 County Road 491, on the northwest side of the intersection with County Road 486. It will be built on the same side of the road where the Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond will be situated.
That square footage is comparable in size to four standard-size homes.
The typical Texas Roadhouse employ over 200 people.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based chain opened its first restaurant in 1993 and now has more than 600 locations worldwide. It specializes in steaks, ribs, chicken, burgers and, of course, those fresh-baked rolls.
Each site features murals and paintings reflecting the lifestyle of the local community and the Lecanto restaurant will be no different.
The Chronicle last October announced Texas Roadhouse was going to build its first Citrus County location. In January, the chain took the next step by filing a site development permit with the county.
Site development permits, normally required prior to the issuance of building permits, assure that development is in compliance with county, state and federal regulations and harmful environmental effects and negative impacts are minimized or mitigated.
With the filing of the building permit, construction can begin.
Texas Roadhouse has not set a tentative opening date. The Chronicle will continue to issue updates.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.