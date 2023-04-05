Terra Vista residents are up in arms about a developer’s proposed plan to convert their private park into a world-class sports complex to include 16 lighted pickleball courts.
One big reason: They fear the noise from the paddles and plastic balls at all hours of the day will be intolerable and lower home values.
Pickleball is played on courts that resemble tennis courts but are much smaller, which is part of the appeal. But it’s noisy and communities nationwide are complaining about it.
The current park is called Rockwood Park and is owned by the county and the developer. It now has a fitness trail with workout stations, a tot lot-playground and a basketball court. The park is advertised on its marketing brochure as “a focal point for relaxation and gentle solitude.”
Resident Tom Wagner said homebuyers were led to believe Rockwood Park would stay as described.
He and other residents are now facing the transformation of the park into a more intensive use.
The new name would be Central SportsPlex and, besides the pickleball courts, would include an expanded dog park, platform tennis courts, corn toss, walking paths, sand volleyball, beach tennis, croquet courts, a new children’s playground and a pickleball pro shop.
Wagner said there are about 50 homes that would be in close proximity to the new park, although a company representative said it would be less.
“The traffic into there has to come out on one road that will affect the quiet enjoyment of the homeowners along the route, plus their safety in backing out of their property or walking the street,” Wagner said.
The Chronicle on Monday met with several residents at the site who said they love to play this fast-growing sport.
“I play pickleball every day,” resident Steve Royce said. “The game is great. (But) they have to find the right place to put it.”
Anthony Lambert, general manager of the Citrus Hills country clubs, said there are already eight pickleball courts elsewhere in Terra Vista, adjacent to the golf course.
“We’ve been here 35 years as a developer and have always done everything we can to improve our community and our country clubs and provide our residents with the most wonderful facilities they can't find anywhere else,” he said. “This will enhance everyone’s property values.”
Lambert said this will be a state-of-the-art, world-class sports plex.
“We will do everything we can to help mitigate the sounds of any pickleball noise that could be produced but we don’t see that as a problem,” he said.
In a group letter, homeowners threw out some ideas to keep the noise level from the pickleballers down, including the erection of a 10-foot earthen berm around the eastern boundary of the new park and the western side of the pickleball courts, plant sound-absorbing bushes or trees and wind screens.
County Commissioner Holly Davis, in a response to Wagner, said Citrus Hills would have to obtain site permits but the uses described are already allowable in the Citrus Hills master plan.
“Because it’s part of the master plan (it) will likely be approved by the county, making this an issue between you and the developer,” she said.
Dan Prescott, whose home is 500 feet away from the proposed courts, said right now it’s a wait-and-see thing.
“It’s the only thing we can do,” he said. “We’re just going to keep an eye on the progress. We really don’t have a whole lot of options right now.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.