Terra Vista residents are up in arms about a developer’s proposed plan to convert their private park into a world-class sports complex to include 16 lighted pickleball courts.

One big reason: They fear the noise from the paddles and plastic balls at all hours of the day will be intolerable and lower home values.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags