A Tennessee man was charged with stealing a semitrailer and driving it to Citrus County.

A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Craig Lashaw Estep, 24, on Nov. 30 and charged him with grand theft of a semitrailer valued at more than $100,000.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.