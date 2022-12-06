A Tennessee man was charged with stealing a semitrailer and driving it to Citrus County.
A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Craig Lashaw Estep, 24, on Nov. 30 and charged him with grand theft of a semitrailer valued at more than $100,000.
According to reports a CCSO detective on Nov. 29 met in Inverness with a witness to the theft and told the investigator that he had come to Florida with Estep riding in a 2000 PeterBilt semi-truck. The detective reported that the truck from Tennessee was stolen, according to the Johnson City Police Department.
On Nov. 30, the CCSO detective again met with the witness during which time he again described how he arrived in Florida. The witness also telephoned Estep, according to records.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
During the telephone call, Estep reassured the witness that the truck was not stolen because he had the keys in his pocket, according to reports.
When the detective met with Estep, Estep gave the detective the truck keys and said he had driven the truck from Johnson City, Tennessee, to Florida with the witness. According to records, Estep told the detective that it was the witness who had stolen the truck.
The detective then met with a second witness who told the deputy she met with Estep on Nov. 29 in Sumter County and he followed her to 240 S. U.S. 41 to park the semi-truck that he had purchased for $15,000.
The detective arrested Estep and charged him with possession of stolen property worth more than $100,000. His bond was set at $10,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.