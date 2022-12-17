Ten big issues in insurance overhaul

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, left, and Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, confer during the Committee on Banking and Insurance meeting Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Capitol in Tallahassee. Florida lawmakers this week held a special session and passed a 105-page bill aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled property-insurance system. 

 Phil Sears - freelancer, FR170567 AP

TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers this week held a special session and passed a 105-page bill aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled property-insurance system. The bill (SB 2-A) deals with numerous issues, including lawsuits, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. and critical reinsurance coverage. Here are 10 key issues that lawmakers addressed:

• FIGHTING FEES: Property insurers have long blamed lawsuits for driving up costs and contended that what are known as “one-way attorney fees” encourage litigation. The bill eliminates one-way attorney fees, which have required insurers to pay the attorney fees of policyholders who successfully file lawsuits. Critics say the change will hurt the ability of homeowners to fight insurers in claims disputes.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle