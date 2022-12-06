When you’re a teenager watching a grandparent go from full of life to not knowing who you are, it is difficult to process.

For Ananya Padala, it was her grandfather who had dementia.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Dementia Awareness Club

Ananya Padela, 16, is the founder and president of the Dementia Awareness Club at Lecanto High School. She saw the need for awareness of dementia following the death of her beloved grandfather.
Dementia Awareness Club

Christian Dimech, 14, a freshman at Lecanto High School, inspects the bracelet he created Monday, Nov. 28, during a Dementia Awareness Club activity.
Dementia Awareness Club

Busy hands create bracelets Monday, Nov. 28, during a Dementia Awareness Club activity at Lecanto High School.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.