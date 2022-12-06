When you’re a teenager watching a grandparent go from full of life to not knowing who you are, it is difficult to process.
For Ananya Padala, it was her grandfather who had dementia.
“He lived with it for three years, but deteriorated fast in the final two weeks,” she said. “One week he was fine, and then all of a sudden he was bedridden. It took us by surprise.”
She said he was kind and gentle. He picked her up from school and would feed the fish in her fish tank every night because she always forgot.
“He lived with us and then we took him back to India because that’s where his home was and he could get care,” she said. “Most of my family lives in India, and he stayed there until he passed … . He had been diagnosed with dementia a couple years before, but it was still a shock. We thought he’d recover. It just didn’t seem real.”
Last year, Ananya started an after-school Dementia Awareness Club at Lecanto High School, where she’s in 11th grade.
They meet every Monday.
“After recuperating from the loss, I realized how much it affected me,” she said. “And since we live in Citrus County where there are so many other people who have dementia, I realized there are other family members like me who are dealing with the same thing.”
The first meeting was just Ananya and a few of her friends, but the word spread and other students, some she didn’t know, sought her out to tell her about their grandparent, about their loss.
“For me, it took a while to talk about my experience, but for others — it surprised me how easy it was for them to talk,” she said.
At the meeting on the Monday after Thanksgiving, club members met in room 220, which belongs to Spanish teacher Ms. Pagan, the club's adviser.
That day they made bead bracelets that they sell for $5 each.
“One of the things we do is fundraising,” Ananya explained. “Our first fundraiser was for Valentine’s Day. We sold candygrams."
The money they raise is for projects, such as “adopting” a dementia patient in a nursing home and buying gifts for Christmas, as well as buying supplies to do crafts with dementia patients.
As they worked on the bracelets, they talked.
“My great-grandma was diagnosed about five years ago,” said Emily De La Paz. “She died last year. Whenever we went to see her she would always force me to have cookies and milk, even after she had forgotten my name.
“She was always very caring, and very stubborn, which was fun. Even after she had forgotten who I was, she would still see me and want to care for me.”
The club's vice president, Diya Patel, said she has grandparents, but they do not have dementia.
“I really like the concept of the club,” she said. “I like that I can help other people … and that as teenagers we can make an impact by bringing awareness.
“We made T-shirts to wear and to sell that say, ‘Never forget those who can’t remember,’ and we custom made them ourselves because we wanted to do something from us, not from a factory. So every time we sell one, it comes from the heart.
“What we really want to do is go to nursing homes to (visit) dementia patients, where they see the same people every day. We think if they see teenagers that care about them, that would brighten their mood, and that’s really cool.”