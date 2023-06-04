After nearly six years, the Moeller family still refers to it as “that day” — Labor Day 2017, the day Brayden Moeller, then 12 years old, got hit by lightning.
He and his dad, Bill Moeller, had gone to watch a friend play in a soccer tournament in The Villages.
The weather was gloomy, but not stormy. Just a light, annoying rain.
“I don’t remember anything about that day,” Brayden, now 18 and a recent 2023 Citrus High School graduate, said. “I only know what I’ve been told happened.”
On that day, when the game ended, Brayden and his dad stayed to practice soccer — at that time Brayden played on a team in Citrus County and his dad coached.
The tournament teams and spectators had left, and the only other people around were some men taking down equipment.
Brayden, a goalie, took a few shots on goal from his dad, and then they switched places so Brayden could practice his shots.
“I was at the goal and he was off to my right side,” Bill Moeller told the Chronicle in 2017. “He had just made a shot, and I turned to my left to retrieve it out of the net and I heard the loudest, most awful sound I’ve ever heard in my life — one big boom — and a smell I will never forget.”
Prior to that, they hadn’t heard thunder or hadn’t seen any other lightning strikes. There was no warning.
“It was a bolt from the blue,” said Brayden’s mom, Cindy Moeller.
The lightning bolt hit Brayden's feet and exited through his shoulder.
His dad turned to his right and saw his son go down.
He didn’t have his phone with him, so he screamed, “Someone call 911!”
Almost immediately, a man jumped in and started performing CPR. Three minutes later, an ambulance arrived.
Brayden was in intensive care at UF Health Shands Hospital for two weeks. The doctors prepared Brayden’s parents for the worst, talking to them about potential organ failure, amputation, brain damage, and end-of-life care.
•••
A week after Brayden came home from the hospital, he was back watching his soccer team practice.
“We didn’t want him to be scared — safe, but not scared,” Cindy Moeller said.
His coach made him an assistant coach and then gradually let him play for a few minutes, and then half a game.
That’s not to say Brayden didn’t suffer residual effects from the lightning strike.
He lived in near-constant pain from severe nerve damage, excruciating pain in his neck, shoulders, arms and hands.
He also had short-term memory loss.
It took about two years to recover enough to go back to school in the ninth grade.
He played soccer all four years at Citrus High School and was named all-Chronicle goalkeeper in 2022.
Brayden also plays for The Villages Soccer Club Academy Team.
And he hopes to play when he starts college at Florida Gulf Coast University.
He said he's about 80-90% recovered.
“I still have nerve damage,” he said, “but it only flares up when it’s raining or cold out, or if I’m getting sick. It’s like electrical shocks throughout my body.”
He also said his soccer skills are actually better now than before the lightning strike, that he has more strength and endurance.
And because he doesn’t have any memory of “that day,” he doesn’t have any type of PTSD, although his parents do, especially his dad.
“They lived it,” Brayden said.
They all have lightning apps on their phones that will alert them when lightning is within the danger range.
“He played football this past year as a kicker, and their first game was in the spring,” Cindy Moeller said. “We were in Brooksville and it was storming and my husband and I were shaking, and then we visibly saw lightning.
“The team started running off the field and the coach called them back,” she said. “I’m usually a quiet parent, but I stood up and yelled, ‘Brayden! Get off the field!’”
•••
That day changed a lot of things for the Moellers.
For Brayden, it solidified his career choice to become a physical therapist.
Six years later, he still has regular therapy, and he’s come to appreciate all that’s involved with working with people to physically improve their lives.
He also started volunteering with the organization Who We Play For, volunteering with them whenever they are at the local high schools performing EKG exams on school athletes.
Plus, he went to Tallahassee to tell his story before the state senate, advocating for the importance of teaching CPR to high school students.
“The bill passed,” he said.
He and his friend, Shaun Jonaitis, co-founded the SASHA (Student Athletes Supporting Health Awareness) Club at CHS, and he started a cornhole club in memory of another student who died from a lightning strike, who had founded a cornhole club at his school.
More recently, he and another teen, Jacob Brewer from Siesta Key, who is paralyzed from the waist down after a lightning strike, are the subjects of a documentary, “Lightning Flowers,” about their experiences.
The documentary is not completed yet.
Cindy Moeller and Jacob’s mom, Barbara, have formed a nonprofit organization, A Bolt of Hope, reaching out to families of children who have also been struck by lightning.
“When it first happened to us, we didn’t know anything,” Cindy Moeller said. “So, whenever I hear of it happening to someone else, I try to find them and walk them through things, let them know they’re not alone.
“My husband and I have always said that what happened on that day is not going to be in vain,” she said. “We’re always going to make sure we don’t stop talking about lightning — and CPR. It was somebody knowing CPR that saved my son’s life.”
Find A Bolt of Hope on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aboltofhope.