On Wednesday, July 26, Antonio Villalbazo learned his fate: 17 years in prison for DUI/manslaughter, plus another two years on three felony charges. He was also sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay fines and make restitution.

The sentence, held in the Fifth Judicial Court of the State of Florida at the courthouse in Inverness, came following the 1:45 a.m., Jan. 29, 2022, collision that took the life of Jordan Wheatley and permanently injured her boyfriend, Mateo Perez-Gregson. Villalbazo was 16 at the time, no driver’s license, and tests indicated he had an alcohol level of 0.24 (three times the legal limit for alcohol consumption of 0.08), plus proof of marijuana and cocaine ingestion in his system.

