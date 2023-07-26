On Wednesday, July 26, Antonio Villalbazo learned his fate: 17 years in prison for DUI/manslaughter, plus another two years on three felony charges. He was also sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay fines and make restitution.
The sentence, held in the Fifth Judicial Court of the State of Florida at the courthouse in Inverness, came following the 1:45 a.m., Jan. 29, 2022, collision that took the life of Jordan Wheatley and permanently injured her boyfriend, Mateo Perez-Gregson. Villalbazo was 16 at the time, no driver’s license, and tests indicated he had an alcohol level of 0.24 (three times the legal limit for alcohol consumption of 0.08), plus proof of marijuana and cocaine ingestion in his system.
Wheatley was 18 at the time of her death.
The scene of Jan. 29, 2022
“The scene looked like a war zone,” said Florida Highway Patrol Corporal Nathan Sequeria, the traffic homicide investigator called to the scene the morning of Jan. 29, 2022, that took the life of Wheatley, 18, and seriously injured Perez-Gregson.
Questioned by prosecuting attorney Blake Shore with the Fifth Judicial Court State Attorney’s Office (SAO), Sequeria was asked a series of questions not only describing the scene, but providing his credentials that qualified him to lead an investigation.
“When I walked the scene, there was loads of debris, and attached parts from both Antonio Villalbazo’s car as well as Jordan’s car,” said Sequeria, who added much of it was all over the northbound lane of U.S. 41 at South Airport Road. Villalbazo was driving a Toyota RAV4 and Wheatley a Volkswagen Jetta.
When questioned as to how he knew Antonio Villalbazo and not his brother Manuel Alfonso Villalbazo, 22, was the driver, the officer stated the damage to the RAV4 was so severe that it was necessary for Citrus County Fire Rescue Station D personnel to use hydraulic equipment to free him. He added that a third vehicle was also involved, and the occupants provided eyewitness testimony.
Additional testimony included numerous beer bottles, mostly empty, scattered throughout the RAV4, as well as on the ground at the scene, and that there was a strong odor of alcohol emitting from Villalbazo. A glassine envelope was also found that had fallen out of the left pocket of his pants. It contained a white substance that was tested and later revealed to be cocaine. There also was $300 on his person. Later, bloodwork results showed Villalbazo had a blood alcohol level of 0.242 (three times the legal limit of 0.08), evidence of marijuana use, and traces of the metabolite benzoylecgonine, a byproduct of cocaine consumption.
Sequeria made a closing statement before stepping down, after being invited to do so by the prosecuting attorney.
“He’s 16 years old, but he’s old enough to understand right or wrong,” Sequeria said. “We were all 16 once. We all knew right from wrong, and he knows in his heart he did wrong.”
Several weeks following the accident, a warrant was issued for Villalbazo’s arrest. The first attempt was to arrest him at his high school, which he attended in Marion County, but he hadn’t been attending school since the accident. So law enforcement went to his home, with K-9s, and they surrounded the house. An adult came to the door. When asked if Villalbazo was there, the adult said no. But immediately a deputy in the back of the house said contact had been made, that the suspect was exiting the house through a back door; he then complied with orders given.
VICTIM’S IMPACT STATEMENTS
There was no expression on Villalbazo’s face as the testimony was being presented. Family and friends of his, all who sat on one side of the court, were equally expressionless and remained that way up to and including sentencing. It stood in stark contrast to the families and friends of the victims, especially as one after another, six in all, made victim impact statements, beginning with Mateo Perez-Gregson, Jordan Wheatley’s fiancé, who was injured in the collision.
“My life, that’s completely changed,” Perez-Gregson said. “This kid stole my whole life.” He added that in addition to the fact he and Jordan were planning on marrying and starting their lives as adults together, his injuries are permanent. His physical and mental health have now been forever destroyed. But the worst is his life forever impacted by her death. “Nobody has the impact on my life as she did. She’s the reason I am a better person than I was five years ago.”
It was the same message from the other five who spoke, that their lives will never be the same; that Jordan’s death will forever leave a hole in their hearts; that her future was snatched away from her; that their worlds stopped when hers did.
The strongest words came from Perez-Gregson’s stepfather.
“Nothing will ever be enough to makes us whole again. No amount of passing time will ever make us complete,” he said. He then addressed Judge Joel D. Fritton. “We’re begging you for the fullest extent of justice only you can provide, sir.”
VILLALBAZO ADDRESSES COURT AND VICTIM’S FAMILIES
For much of the trial, Antonio Villalbazo displayed no emotion, but as one victim statement after another was presented, he began to break down, but only slightly. There were moments when he bowed his head onto his chest and his chest and shoulders lightly heaved. He even wiped his face by his eyes on a couple of occasions.
His lead attorney, Bobby Rumalla, announced that although his client knew and understood he didn’t need to testify, he wanted to do so just the same, even though, as his attorney explained, “He’s not very good in talking, right?” Villalbazo nodded yes, and then read from a statement he had prepared while imprisoned. Much of what he said was inaudible, and what little was understood sounded to be an apology. Rumalla would go on to state that his client was indeed remorseful; not for himself, but for the pain and suffering he had caused family and friends of the victims.
It was one part of Rumalla’s strategy to mitigate whatever sentence would eventually be handed down. Following Villalbazo’s statement, the attorney made an effort to establish his client’s character: he was an average, but good student in school, making grades of B’s and C’s; that he helped around the house; that he had a job. However, the prosecuting attorney countered that by presenting evidence that several years earlier Villalbazo had been in trouble, an incident that eventually led to a hearing in juvenile court.
Rumalla also introduced Villalbazo’s mother, Maria, who had expressed the desire to address the court. Speaking only Spanish, her words were translated and broadcast in the courtroom via a Zoom meeting session. She spoke of how her son was a good person, always helped around the house, took his schooling seriously. When she was asked whether she condoned alcohol consumption and drug use in her home, she said she did not.
SENTENCING
In his summarization, prosecutor Shore called the incident egregious. He expressed disbelief over a statement Villalbazo had earlier made: that on the day of the collision, it was the first time the defendant had ever consumed alcohol. Shore said the didn’t believe that if it were his first time, Villalbazo would have even been able to operate a vehicle when he was more than three times over the legal limit for alcohol consumption. He asked for at a least a minimum of 18 years, along with other requirements.
For his part, Rumalla asked Judge Fritton to take into account Villalbazo’s age, that it’s been proven that the brains, thus reasoning capacity, are still evolving.
“The fact of the matter is, youth, they do make bad decisions,” Rumalla said.
Villalbazo’s other attorney, Charles Vaughn, also argued for a measure of leniency, citing several cases as precedence, including rulings handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Before he handed down his sentence, Judge Fritton directed his remarks to Villalbazo, calling his actions of Jan. 29, 2022 careless, “ … with a reckless disregard for anybody else, including yourself.” Fritton also mentioned the number of beer bottles, some which were falling out of the care, plus the cocaine that fell out of his pocket, as well as the alcohol and drugs found in his system.
“So, you annihilated numerous people that you’ve heard from here today. I can’t imagine the situation they’re in. I can’t imagine the situation you’re already in,” Fritton said. “No one wins. Everyone loses.”
Villalbazo was sentenced to slightly more than 17 years for manslaughter to be served in a Florida Department of Corrections facility. He was also handed down an additional two years for DUI with serious bodily harm, driving without a valid driver’s license, and possession of cocaine, all Felony 3 charges.
“I hope, somehow, this does change you, and when you do get out of prison you will somehow be able to reflect upon it and become a useful member of society,” Fritton said.
As Villalbazo was led out of the courtroom, his family and friends immediately departed the courtroom without comment. On the opposite side of the court, friends and families of the victims thanked Shore, telling him he “did a great job,” among similar comments.
As they awaited elevators, the families expressed their appreciation about the sentence that had been handed down.
“We got more than what we expected,” said Perez-Gregson.
At another end in the building, Villalbazo’s other attorney, Charles Vaughn speculated that his client would “… probably serve 12 years.”
One member of the Villalbazo contingent that had attended, Joel Ortiz, had mixed feelings about the sentence.
“I feel the judge’s personal feelings clouded his sentence,” Ortiz said. He wondered whether it was possible the judge had children of his own. “However, the sentence was less than what the prosecution was seeking.” He then spoke on behalf of Villalbazo. “He’s a good kid. I hope he takes from this and acknowledges what he can learn from it.”
