For five years, 14-year-old Noa Williams has regularly shown animals; now, she’s found a way to finance it.
Armed with two sets of hands and a sewing machine, Noa and her mom Sommer Williams make tote bags, all toward Noa’s goal of contributing toward her regular animal showings.
While the business idea is new, Noa’s love for animals isn’t.
“Being able to interact with the animals is really nice,” she said.
The teen spent her whole life around animals, with her aunt owning horses.
When Noa later showed her first animal in fifth grade — a young donkey at the Citrus County Fair, it was clear to Sommer her daughter enjoyed it.
“That's what sparked her feeling, ‘Hey, I kinda like this!’” Sommer Williams said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and nature was her only escape from the indoors, Noa ended up riding and practicing showing her aunt’s equestrians.
Now, she’s a veteran show-woman with Ease's Rough Riders 4-H Club, the oldest 4-H club in the county.
Knowing future shows would be coming up soon, Noa wanted to find a way to help make some money. Sommer and her looked into it, and decided to sew together totes, made entirely from empty farm seed bags.
Noa posted an ad for the $5 bags through her mom’s Facebook on June 9, and their business immediately exploded — with orders for about 50 tote bags so far.
“I had no idea it would blossom like it did,” Sommer said.
Noa was excited, and beyond anything “very surprised” to see the demand.
Funds made from the bags will go toward paying for the shows and animal upkeep products.
Noa’s next show will take place in Orlando around August, where she will be bringing her heifer Pearl. Over the next months, Noa will train the young cow how to walk and position itself ideally for a judge.
While generally very kind and easy to work with, Pearl’s temperament can change, Noa’s said.
“She definitely has sass to her,” Noa said.
Noa will take her animals to “jackpot” shows throughout the rest of the year. Between crafting new totes and training Pearl, the 14-year-old seems determined to make her next showing season one to remember.
“It’s going to be a bit of work, but I’m excited for this,” Noa said.
