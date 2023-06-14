For five years, 14-year-old Noa Williams has regularly shown animals; now, she’s found a way to finance it.

Armed with two sets of hands and a sewing machine, Noa and her mom Sommer Williams make tote bags, all toward Noa’s goal of contributing toward her regular animal showings.

