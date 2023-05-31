With summer break in session, teenagers will be hitting the road in larger numbers.
Nationwide, more than 30% of fatalities involving teen drivers occur during what is known as the "100 Deadliest Days" - the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
"Summer is historically a perilous time for teen drivers," said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Now that school is out, teens will spend more time on the road, often driving with friends at unconventional hours of the day and night.
"Due to their lack of experience, teens are more prone to engaging in dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving, and neglecting to wear seat belts."
According to AAA, traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens from the ages of 16 to 19. For every mile driven, new drivers aged 16-17 are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash compared with adults.
On average, 153 teen drivers in Florida are involved in fatal crashes each year, and 40 of these incidents (26%) occur during the 100 Deadliest Days.
These crashes result in an average of 169 deaths per year, with 44 of those fatalities occurring during this period.
Common risk factors for teen drivers
Distracted driving accounts for 87% of rear-end collisions, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Anything that diverts your attention from the road is considered distracted driving, and six out of 10 crashes involving teen drivers are a result of this.
The most significant distractions are fellow teenage passengers, followed by electronic devices such as cell phones and in-vehicle infotainment systems.
However, that's not all.
"Most people associate distracted driving with cell phone usage," said Jim McIntyre, a school resource officer with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. "But have you considered activities like eating, drinking, conversing with a passenger, applying makeup, styling your hair, changing the radio station, disciplining a child in the back seat, daydreaming, or reading a map? These are all examples of distracted driving."
Excessive number of passengers
The risk of a fatal crash increases in direct correlation to the number of teenagers in a car, according to the NHTSA. Having additional passengers can contribute to peer pressure and the inclination to engage in risky behaviors like speeding and aggressive driving.
Speeding is a factor in nearly 30% of fatal crashes involving teen drivers, as stated by the NHTSA. Teenagers who use their seat belts decrease their chances of dying or sustaining serious injuries in a crash.
Tips
McIntyre offers the following advice for new and teen drivers:
• It is crucial to be familiar with the vehicle you are driving.
• Different vehicles handle differently, with variations in steering radius, braking distances, and even the location of headlight and windshield wiper on-off switches.
• Altering the seatbelt in any way or failing to wear it as intended is a violation of the law. More importantly, it can hinder the device's effectiveness. Seat belts and airbags work together as a team to save lives."