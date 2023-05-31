Teen drivers face dangers

According to the American Automobile Association, the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the most dangerous for teenage drivers. Busy roads and hectic intersections like County Road 486 and County Road 491 in Lecanto can create confusion, requiring focused attention.

With summer break in session, teenagers will be hitting the road in larger numbers.

Nationwide, more than 30% of fatalities involving teen drivers occur during what is known as the "100 Deadliest Days" - the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

