Local tourism officials were in a giving mood this week as they unanimously approved funding special project grants for three big tourist-attracting events in Citrus County.

Representatives from all three proved to the Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) that their events will attract visitors to Citrus County and get “heads in beds,” meaning they will spend money at local hotels.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags