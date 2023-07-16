Local tourism officials were in a giving mood this week as they unanimously approved funding special project grants for three big tourist-attracting events in Citrus County.
Representatives from all three proved to the Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) that their events will attract visitors to Citrus County and get “heads in beds,” meaning they will spend money at local hotels.
And, of course, their money is spread locally, boosting the economy.
There’s one caveat for groups: The money must be used for advertising and promotion to target audiences outside of Citrus County.
TDC Vice Chairman Mike Engiles, said he was convinced after listening to representatives of Wednesday’s events that they meet the criteria for granting funds from the county tourist tax.
“What I’m looking for is, ‘Is it a successful effort? Is it going to bring people from outside the area into Citrus County? And can it introduce them to other things that Citrus County has to offer,’” Engiles said.
Here’s a look at the three applicants:
Inverness Walk of Arts Festival ($750): An initiative of the nonprofit Twistid Arts, this is an art and music festival featuring a variety of events, retail and food vendors, and a full day concert series, including local, regional, and national acts. Headliners this year include boy bands O-Town, LFO, and Ryan Cabrera.
There will be a sidewalk chalk competition for youths age 5-18 This year, organizers are adding an adult art competition and a cosplay competition.
The festival drew healthy crowds last year.
“As this event is only in its second year, we’re currently running it as a one-day event,” a festival representative said. “Hopefully as sponsorships increase, we will be able to extend the event which would generate hotel stays”
It will be held Nov. 4, 2023.
Floral City Strawberry Festival ($1,500): This event has been a Citrus County staple for 36 years and is a salute to local agriculture. It shines the spotlight on Ferris Groves and allows tourists to spend time getting to experience the old-time beauty of Floral City.
Visitors will be able to view the historic Duval-Metz House, built around 1863 and considered to be the oldest home in Citrus County,
It will be held March 2-3, 2024.
Florida Manatee Festival ($1,500): Manatees are beloved by locals and tourists alike and this two-day event gives people the chance to see them up close and personal. There’s also vendors, live entertainment and more.
It will be held Jan. 13-14, 2024.
The invitation is open to other event sponsors in Citrus County to seek funding help from the TDC.
To do so, Engiles said, the first step is to file an application with the Citrus County Visitors Bureau. From there it undergoes legal review, to ensure the event is an appropriate use of bed tax money, per Florida Statute.
Then the sponsors must give a presentation before the TDC at one of its meetings, where they hope to get a positive vote.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.