The Save Crystal River (SCR) folks got another $250,000 to help with the remaining clean-up of King’s Bay.

Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) members at their last meeting unanimously approved taking the money out of its capital projects reserve fund.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.