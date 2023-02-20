The Save Crystal River (SCR) folks got another $250,000 to help with the remaining clean-up of King’s Bay.
Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) members at their last meeting unanimously approved taking the money out of its capital projects reserve fund.
“The county and the TDC believed in the project enough to assist in getting things started, so aiding in the final phase of the project is the natural step,” said John Pricher, director of Citrus County Tourist Development.
Since 2015, Save Crystal River has received state aid to tackle the river restoration and the project is in the home stretch.
During that time, SCR has removed 300-plus million pounds of material and muck, installed over 300,000 eelgrass plants (which have multiplied into tens of million of plants) and unclogged over 800 spring vents.
Not only has water clarity improved, but local anglers, crabbers and recreational boaters are seeing the return of fish, crabs and snails, according to SCR.
“Save Crystal River understands that there is a direct correlation between the quality of water in Kings Bay to tourism in Citrus County and we are committed to completing phases 1-4 of the King’s Bay Restoration Project by July 3, 2023, the centennial anniversary of the city of Crystal River,” according to SCR.
The nonprofit has applied for permitting to restore an additional 72 acres in Kings Bay/Crystal River.
Shamrock and Roll
Save Crystal River will hold a ‘Shamrock and Roll’ fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. March 17 at The Plantation on Crystal River.
All proceeds will go toward the nonprofit’s mission to restore and protect Crystal River and Florida’s waterways.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.