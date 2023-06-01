Cregg E. Dalton

Cregg E. Dalton

Preliminary taxable values have again increased for the county, cities and school districts.

Citrus County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton on Thursday released the numbers to local taxing agencies, such as the County Commission, the cities of Crystal River and Inverness, and the School Board.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.