Preliminary taxable values have again increased for the county, cities and school districts.
Citrus County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton on Thursday released the numbers to local taxing agencies, such as the County Commission, the cities of Crystal River and Inverness, and the School Board.
They’re based on market conditions as of Jan. 1, 2023. The agencies use the numbers to determine tax rates and budgets.
Here are the 2023 estimated taxable values:
• Citrus County: $13.5 billion, up from $12 billion last year
• Citrus County School Board: $15.6 billion, up from $13.7 billion
• City of Crystal River: $652 million, up from $581 million
• City of Inverness: $620 million, up from $551 million
The estimates over the year are the result of increased valuations due to market prices paid in 2022, completion of commercial projects as well as continued gains in 2022 single-family construction.
Refinement of those 2022 property values will continue so as to meet the July 1 deadline for completing the 2023 preliminary assessment roll. After that, Dalton’s office will send off the official certificates of taxable values to all the taxing authorities to use them to determine tax levies and rates.
“Once again, taxable values continue to move upward, as they have over the last several years,” Dalton said in a press release.
Residential permit activity, price movement and increased sales volume in many areas of the county are the main contributing factors to the overall estimated county taxable increase of 10.58%, he said.
That’s been the trend statewide.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.