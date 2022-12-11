hurricane tax breaks

Aerial photo of damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29 in Fort Myers, Florida. Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week.

 Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel / TNS

A draft of the bill would allow property-tax refunds based on the number of days — starting at 30 — that structures were uninhabitable after the Category 4 Ian, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida, and the Category 1 Nicole, which made landfall Nov. 10 near Vero Beach.

