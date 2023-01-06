Jim Probst, operator II at the Charles A. Black Wellfield & Water Treatment Facility in Citrus Hills, collects a raw water sample Friday morning, Jan. 6. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a lab for testing. Treated water from the facility was recently compared to water samples from other facilities from across the state and was deemed best drinking water in Florida.
Gary Loggins, Citrus County operations and maintenance division director for water resources, displays one of two trophies Citrus County earned in the statewide competition to determine who produces the best drinking water in Florida.
The next time you take a refreshing drink from the kitchen tap, keep in mind you’re tasting what has been chosen as the best water in Florida.
Citrus County’s drinking water has officially been named “best of the best” in a statewide tasting competition.
The “Best Tasting Drinking Water Contest” is held annually by the regions within the Florida Section of the American Water Works Association (FSAWWA) and brings together other utilities to compete for the title.
Samples were judged on taste, color, odor and clarity. The winning water was pulled from the Charles A. Black supply facility in Citrus Hills.
“Winning the (contest) underscores how lucky we are to have such high-quality groundwater resources in Citrus County,” said Ken Cheek, director of water resources. “A special thanks to all of our utility staff that keep our water systems operating to provide safe and great tasting drinking water to our community.”
The county’s utilities division won the regional title in October, which garnered it an invitation to participate in a statewide contest. Staff competed with the winners of the other 11 state regions at the AWWA conference in Orlando and came away victorious.
That qualified Citrus County staffers to travel to Toronto in June 2023 to compete in the AWWA annual conference.
“The hard work and dedication of our team members in water resources is something special,” County Administrator Steve Howard said.
County commissioners will honor the utilities division with a proclamation at their meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.