Jim Probst, operator II at the Charles A. Black Wellfield & Water Treatment Facility in Citrus Hills, collects a raw water sample Friday morning, Jan. 6. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a lab for testing. Treated water from the facility was recently compared to water samples from other facilities from across the state and was deemed best drinking water in Florida.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The next time you take a refreshing drink from the kitchen tap, keep in mind you’re tasting what has been chosen as the best water in Florida.

Citrus County’s drinking water has officially been named “best of the best” in a statewide tasting competition.

Gary Loggins, Citrus County operations and maintenance division director for water resources, displays one of two trophies Citrus County earned in the statewide competition to determine who produces the best drinking water in Florida.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

