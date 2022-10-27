New stores planned

Target closed Thursday on the property located at the northwest corner of County Roads 486 and 491 in Lecanto, paving the way to construction.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The Target Corporation on Thursday closed on 11 acres on the northwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, according to county clerk records.

The property owner, Anchor Ridge, sold the property to Target for $3 million.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.