The Target Corporation on Thursday closed on 11 acres on the northwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, according to county clerk records.
The property owner, Anchor Ridge, sold the property to Target for $3 million.
Records also show the developer, The Ferber Company, closed on the remaining 18 acres for $3.1 million, which makes it possible to move forward with at least six other retailers.
Other stores coming to the plaza, which now is being called Shoppes at Black Diamond, are Panera, Starbucks, Aldi, Tropical Smoothies, Texas Roadhouse and 7-Eleven.
And there could be more.
“Target is certainly a catalyst to additional development and I think that’s proven by all the other potential applicants,” said Joe Cappuccilli, broker at Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc., who confirmed the county clerk’s records. “This is just the start.”
Cappuccilli said Starbucks is planning a standalone store instead of going inside Target.
Cappuccilli said residents can expect to see dirt turned any day now that the properties have closed.
Other corners of the intersection are also being developed with stores and restaurants, which include Glory Days Grill, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less, Petsmart, Old Navy and Skechers.
What’s driving all this development?
That corner is in the center of the county, so it’s within easy driving distance from Inverness, Crystal River, Beverly Hills, Homosassa – even Dunnellon, Presnick said.
Another factor is the proximity to the eventual expansion of the Suncoast Parkway from State Road 44 to County Road 486.
That 3-mile extension is funded for construction in fiscal year 2023. The road is scheduled to terminate about 1,500 feet east of the Pine Ridge entrance.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
