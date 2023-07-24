Tampa General Hospital, an affiliate of Florida Health Sciences Center, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Bravera Health network. The acquisition includes Bravera Health Brooksville, Bravera Health Spring Hill, and Bravera Health Seven Rivers, along with their related businesses such as physician clinic operations and outpatient services from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems Inc.

The agreement was hailed as a strategic move by John Couris, President, and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center. Couris emphasized Tampa General Hospital’s standing as a leading academic health system in the nation and highlighted the benefits of the acquisition. “With this acquisition, TGH is not only expanding its geographic footprint to meet the needs of our state’s growing population, but TGH is also increasing access for Floridians to the world-class rare and complex specialized care we offer,” he stated.

