Tampa General Hospital, an affiliate of Florida Health Sciences Center, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Bravera Health network. The acquisition includes Bravera Health Brooksville, Bravera Health Spring Hill, and Bravera Health Seven Rivers, along with their related businesses such as physician clinic operations and outpatient services from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems Inc.
The agreement was hailed as a strategic move by John Couris, President, and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center. Couris emphasized Tampa General Hospital’s standing as a leading academic health system in the nation and highlighted the benefits of the acquisition. “With this acquisition, TGH is not only expanding its geographic footprint to meet the needs of our state’s growing population, but TGH is also increasing access for Floridians to the world-class rare and complex specialized care we offer,” he stated.
Tampa General Hospital currently serves critically injured or ill patients across 23 counties in Florida, spanning from Tampa Bay to Palm Beach. It is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, TGH hosts over 700 residents and fellows each year for specialty training.
The acquisition of Bravera Health will extend Tampa General’s reach further, encompassing healthcare facilities serving Citrus and Hernando counties. Bravera Health provided medical care to more than 300,000 patients last year through its hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician offices.
Linda Stockton, Chief Executive Officer of Bravera Health Seven Rivers, expressed confidence in Tampa General Hospital’s ability to continue delivering quality care to the communities they serve. “Tampa General Hospital is a well-respected healthcare system with a demonstrated commitment to delivering quality care to the patients they serve across the communities they serve,” she said. “Our tradition of delivering medical services close to home will continue thanks to the dedication and skill of our medical staff and employees.”
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is anticipated to be finalized later this year. Following the completion of the acquisition, Tampa General Hospital will collaborate with local physicians and leadership from Bravera Health to develop future plans for the integrated healthcare system.
Bravera Health Brooksville offers a range of services, including emergency medicine, orthopedics, cardiology, cardiac catheterization, general surgery, and outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy rehab centers.
Bravera Health Spring Hill focuses on women’s services, including labor and delivery and neonatology, in addition to emergency medicine, vascular and general surgery, ear, nose and throat, plastic surgery, urology, outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy, and wound care.
Bravera Health Seven Rivers provides specialized care through services such as a dedicated orthopedic bone and joint center, cardiology, urology, general surgery, and robotic-assisted general, gynecologic, and bariatric surgeries, along with a freestanding emergency department in Citrus Hills.