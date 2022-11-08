Citrus County could be facing tropical storm-force winds Wednesday night into Thursday.
At press time, Tropical Storm Nicole was moving 9 mph toward the northwestern Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
It should move over those islands Wednesday and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night. Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night.
Lane Schneider, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said Citrus County could start feeling the wind impact as early as Wednesday night.
“The track moved north and east so we are more hopeful the storm will stay inland and not go to the Gulf and we avoid storm surge,” he said.
If the current track holds, Citrus County could see winds ranging from, 39-73 mph and 2-4 inches of rain.
Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 380 miles (610 kilometers) from the center of the storm, the National Hurricane Center's advisory said.
“It’s more and more certain there will be a Category 1 hurricane impact on the east coast and maintain tropical storm force as it moves across the state,” Schneider said.
Much of the east coast of Florida is under a hurricane warning.
Citrus County Schools spokeswoman Lindsay Blair said as of Tuesday there are no changes to school operations this week. All schools and offices are scheduled to be closed on Friday for Veterans Day.
“Any school closures will be announced to all families via automated phone calls and email, as well as our website and social media,” Blair said in a press release..
If the decision is made to close schools on Thursday, “we will let families know at that time about a make-up date,” Blair said.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The last storm to hit Florida in November was Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall in Cedar Key, on the state’s Gulf Coast, on Nov. 12, 2020.
Since record keeping began in 1853, Florida has had only two hurricanes make landfall in November, said Maria Torres, a spokesperson for the Hurricane Center. The first was the Yankee Hurricane in 1935, and the second was Hurricane Kate, which struck Florida's Panhandle as a Category 2 storm in 1985.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will close all District-managed campgrounds and properties to include trails and day use areas throughout its 16-county region at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.
For the most updated information, please visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
