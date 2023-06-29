Here in Citrus County, it’s safe to say everyone agrees that manatees are our area’s greatest natural treasure.
However, the subject of people getting into the local waters with them, “swimming with the manatees,” is where two camps divide.
The Chronicle has asked two people, Denise Anderson from Friends of Manatees and Mike Engiles from Crystal River Watersports, to present their opposing points of view on this issue.
Known as the “Manatee Capital of the World,” Citrus County, specifically the Crystal River and Kings Bay area, is the only place in Florida where people can swim with manatees.
A June 24 Chronicle story reported that Tripadvisor named Crystal River as No. 8 on its list of best travel experiences in the nation because of the manatees who call this area their home in the cooler months.
In January 2022, Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young said Crystal River has helped put Florida on the map domestically and internationally because it’s the only place where travelers can get in the water and swim with the Gentle Giants.
On her travels here and abroad, “all people want to talk about is manatees,” she said.
Until 2017, manatees were protected under federal law by the Endangered Species Act of 1973; in 2017, they were moved from the endangered list to the “threatened” list.
Even today, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have a list of strictly enforced rules for people/manatee interaction:
“Look, but don’t touch manatees. Also, don’t feed manatees or give them water. If manatees become accustomed to being around people, they can alter their behavior in the wild, perhaps causing them to lose their natural fear of boats and humans, which may make them more susceptible to harm.”
“Do not pursue or chase a manatee if you see one while you are swimming, snorkeling, diving, paddling or operating a boat.”
“Never poke, prod or stab a manatee with your hands, feet or any object.”
“If a manatee avoids you, do not chase the animal for a closer view.”
“Give manatees space to move. Avoid isolating or singling out an individual manatee from its group and do not separate a cow and her calf.”
“Keep hands and objects to yourself. Don’t attempt to snag, hook, hold, grab, pinch, hit or ride a manatee.”
“Avoid excessive noise and splashing if a manatee appears nearby. The manatee may be resting and may surface without being aware of your presence. Noise and activity may startle the animal awake, which may put it in harm’s way if it is frightened and leaves the area.”
Manatees are also protected by both the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1973 and the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978 making it illegal to “feed, harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, annoy or molest manatees.”
Violators face a possible maximum fine of $500 and/or imprisonment for up to 60 days. Also, the State of Florida can pursue prosecution under federal law in circumstances of extreme harassment, resulting in the death or injury of a manatee, punishable by fines of up to $50,000 and/or one year in prison.