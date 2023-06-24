Crystal River routinely gets kudos from travel sites because of its billing as the only place in the world people can swim with manatees.
Add two more recognitions to that list:
In Tripadvisor’s new report of the 10 best travel experiences in the country, Crystal River came in eighth, thanks to the playful sea cow encounters.
“Swim with manatees on this nature-focused Crystal River tour,” Tripadvisor wrote in this month’s Top 10 list. “Appreciate these majestic animals in their natural habitat, under the watchful eye of an in-the-water guide who strives to ensure safe and respectful interactions between human and manatee at all times.
“Tours include snorkeling gear at no additional cost, and professional underwater photos are available for purchase after the tour,” Tripadvisor said.
“The best thing about this is that it comes from what visitors share about the destination and Fun 2 Dive,” said John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, referring to a Crystal River manatee tour company. “It says so much about the level of experience our tour operators provide to make a top ten list two years in a row.”
Crystal River also picked up a special recognition from USA Today this month when it named the city the seventh best summer travel destination in the U.S.
Here’s what USA Today wrote:
“About 80 miles north of Tampa, you’ll find Crystal River – a magical Gulf Coast town displaying the natural beauty of the Sunshine State without the crowds. (Travel) expert Kyle McCarthy recommends it for its laid-back hotels, seafood dining, opportunities for water sports and golf and plethora of family recreation.
"'You may see more manatees in the warm Homosassa Springs water in winter, but the river is beautiful and clear for swimming in summer,' adds McCarthy.”
Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said the city continues to get recognized "for the awesome place that it is”
“We are so blessed to call this community home,” Meek said. “While the locals know this to be true, we truly live in a magical and special place and it’s an honor to be recognized by others.
"We are dedicated to making sure that we continue to maintain the unique qualities and characteristics that make Crystal River so great.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
