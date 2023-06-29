Here’s how Denise Anderson from Friends of the Manatees describes what swimming with manatees is like from a manatee’s perspective:
Imagine you’re sitting at home, when a car pulls up in your driveway with 10-20 people in it. You’re curious about what they want – and then all of a sudden they barge into your house and start to surround you.
So, you move into another room, and they follow you there. You go into the bathroom, and they follow you there. Then you go into the garage, and they follow you there!
When that happens to manatees, when a boat pulls up and a group of people jump into the water to swim with them, it’s like people coming uninvited into your house, Anderson said.
“They learn to put up with that annoyance and spend their whole day trying to get away from the tour boats and people,” she said.
The Friends of Manatees have videos on YouTube showing people in the water, surrounding manatees and touching them, which violates the No. 1 rule: Look, but don’t touch.
“What happens, everyone records themselves posing with and touching manatees, and they put it on (social media). Then when people see it, they think it’s appropriate behavior, and it’s not,” Anderson said.
Anderson, a fifth-generation Floridian, said that at one time, Crystal River was a “sleepy little town,” and manatees were not endangered.
Back then, she said, people would swim in the same waters with the manatees, and there may have been a couple of boat tours.
“But now Crystal River spends millions of tourism dollars to advertise (worldwide), ‘Come swim with manatees, we’re the manatee capital of the world, the only place you can legally swim with manatees.’ So, now it’s a multimillion-dollar business with tour companies on every corner, and they’re out (from) sunrise to sunset with multiple boats,” she said. “The manatees don’t get any breaks.”
She said the Friends of Manatees group’s goal is to get the federal and/or state government to get swimming with manatee tours shut down.
“A manatee in Citrus County should have the exact same protection as a manatee in Tampa Bay,” she said. “Why is Citrus County the only place where these businesses are allowed to hunt down manatees and dump a boat load of people on them all day long?”
Recently, Friends of Manatees got an endorsement for its efforts from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
On June 1, 2023, Chloe Woodward, a writer for PETA, posted an article called, “Whatever Your Florida Plans are, Don’t Swim with Manatees!” on PETA’s website (www.peta.org).
“Manatees in Crystal River already have to focus on finding food, raising their young and securing spaces to rest … they don’t need to deal with handsy humans, too,” Woodward writes.
“PETA has nine million members worldwide, so to have them write about what’s going on here is a pretty big endorsement of what Friends of Manatees is trying to do,” Anderson said. “Citrus County is a beautiful county and has so much to offer, and they don’t need to be doing this.”
