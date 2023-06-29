manatee harassment

Snorkelers flock around this West Indian manatee in this June 2020 file photo taken above Kings Bay on the Crystal River. Groups like Friends of Manatees takes issue with the way manatees are chased or harassed by people wanting to swim with them and want to see it made illegal, just as it is everywhere but Citrus County.

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Here’s how Denise Anderson from Friends of the Manatees describes what swimming with manatees is like from a manatee’s perspective:

Imagine you’re sitting at home, when a car pulls up in your driveway with 10-20 people in it. You’re curious about what they want – and then all of a sudden they barge into your house and start to surround you.

