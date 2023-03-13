June rainfall totals

File photo: Two anglers cast for fish in the Hernando pool of the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) on Monday started making repairs to the S-353 Spillway, located in northeast Citrus County along the Tsala Apopka Outfall Canal.

The District uses the structure to help control the amount of water flowing from the Hernando Pool to the Withlacoochee River and is typically only operated during high-water times.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.