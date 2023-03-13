The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) on Monday started making repairs to the S-353 Spillway, located in northeast Citrus County along the Tsala Apopka Outfall Canal.
The District uses the structure to help control the amount of water flowing from the Hernando Pool to the Withlacoochee River and is typically only operated during high-water times.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built it in1968 and turned it over to the District that same year for operation and maintenance.The repairs will address some deterioration and structural issues that have developed over time.
The repairs will take about 40 days to complete and are being done now, during the dry season, when the structure is normally closed and the canal has little water flow.
“Water levels throughout the Tsala Apopka Lake Chain and the Withlacoochee River will not be affected by these repairs,” according to Mark Fulkerson, the District’s chief professional engineer.
The Tsala Apopka chain of lakes is the largest freshwater system in Citrus County and covers approximately 22,000 acres and includes 15 lakes.
The District’s control structures manage water flow and divide the chain of lakes into three pools: Floral City, Hernando and Inverness.
